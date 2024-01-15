Pro-Palestine Protest at a NYC Cancer Hospital Proves the Protests May Be the...
HOO BOY! MSNBC Panel VERY Alarmed by Iowa Caucus Result (Does THIS Meltdown Sound Familiar?)

Doug P.  |  11:57 PM on January 15, 2024
meme

It's now looking like Donald Trump has cleared the first hurdle to the 2024 Republican nomination in Iowa:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took second

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed second place in Iowa's caucuses on Monday evening, narrowly beating out former Ambassador Nikki Haley but trailing Trump by a margin that should make Iowa pollsters proud of their predictions. 

"They threw everything but the kitchen sink at us," DeSantis said while addressing supporters in West Des Moines late Monday night. "Because of your support, in spite of all of that that they threw at us, everyone against us, we've got our ticket punched out of Iowa," he proclaimed. 

And with that, not unlike election night in 2016, MSNBC panelists were in full meltdown mode. 

Perhaps this is a preview of November:

This rhetoric sounds so familiar: 

“I don't mean to be again, too dark as you said on this, but if we are worried about the rise of authoritarianism in this country, we are worried about potential rise of fascism in this country.” 

“If we're worried about our democracy falling to an authoritarian and potentially fascist form of government. The leader who is trying to do that is part of that equation... Is a much bigger part of that equation.”

It's amazing that MSNBC hosts and panelists have been able to keep themselves triggered for so long. 

The media certainly has a hand in that.

They definitely might need that in November!

*** 

