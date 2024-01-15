HOO BOY! MSNBC Panel VERY Alarmed by Iowa Caucus Result (Does THIS Meltdown Sound Familiar?)

It's now looking like Donald Trump has cleared the first hurdle to the 2024 Republican nomination in Iowa:

Looks like Trump is on track to win all of Iowa's 99 counties. Sign of the breadth of his support in the Republican party -- winning among even moderates and suburbanites, in the entrance polls. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) January 16, 2024

JUGGERNAUT: Trump broke the record tonight for blowout victories in the Iowa GOP caucus -- despite skipping every single debate and despite being under four (Democrat) indictments. Turnout was also at record level, despite subzero temperatures, reflecting big excitement for Trump — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 16, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took second:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed second place in Iowa's caucuses on Monday evening, narrowly beating out former Ambassador Nikki Haley but trailing Trump by a margin that should make Iowa pollsters proud of their predictions. "They threw everything but the kitchen sink at us," DeSantis said while addressing supporters in West Des Moines late Monday night. "Because of your support, in spite of all of that that they threw at us, everyone against us, we've got our ticket punched out of Iowa," he proclaimed.

And with that, not unlike election night in 2016, MSNBC panelists were in full meltdown mode.

Perhaps this is a preview of November:

Their tears only make the Iowa results that much better pic.twitter.com/7ycE33uuq1 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 16, 2024

JUST IN: Far-left MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has a meltdown after “fascist” Donald Trump’s solid performance in the Iowa caucuses.



lol.



“I don't mean to be again, too dark as you said on this, but if we are worried about the rise of authoritarianism in this country, we are… pic.twitter.com/F8HJEziWRz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 16, 2024

This rhetoric sounds so familiar:

“I don't mean to be again, too dark as you said on this, but if we are worried about the rise of authoritarianism in this country, we are worried about potential rise of fascism in this country.” “If we're worried about our democracy falling to an authoritarian and potentially fascist form of government. The leader who is trying to do that is part of that equation... Is a much bigger part of that equation.”

It's amazing that MSNBC hosts and panelists have been able to keep themselves triggered for so long.

How do they keep lying and fear mongering about things that didn’t happen during Trump’s 4 years? Are people STILL stupid enough to believe this? https://t.co/wAgxgGIuP1 — Missy 😏 (@MissyMom_of2) January 16, 2024

The media certainly has a hand in that.

Ohhh poor @maddow can I get you a box of Kleenex or some prozac? https://t.co/cU75yKz8s1 — MS-66 (@MSpeeg66) January 16, 2024

They definitely might need that in November!

