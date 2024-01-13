Kerry Out as 'Climate Czar' to Work With Biden Campaign, Gives ANOTHER Reason NOT to Vote for Joe

According to Axios, world-class eco-hypocrite John Kerry will be leaving his position as "climate czar" to help the Biden reelection effort:

🚨 NEW @axios: @JohnKerry to leave @POTUS administration in coming months to help @JoeBiden campaign



>>Says Biden's reelection is "single biggest" difference that can be made on climate in '24



Deets ⬇️ https://t.co/ElseEW3jTI — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) January 13, 2024

Kerry wants to help campaign for Biden so he can get a second term and waste even more money on his climate shams? We didn't need another reason to NOT vote for Biden, but Kerry offered up one anyway. Thanks, Lurch.

BREAKING: John Kerry—Chinese concentration camp customer—to leave Biden administration, help the campaign https://t.co/lxFlDRkdVT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 13, 2024

What will be the carbon footprint of Kerry campaigning for Biden? It should be a doozy and will be blamed on your gas-powered leaf blower and pickup truck.

So instead of flying around on his private jet to lecture about climate change, he's going to fly around on his private jet canvassing for Joe Biden because climate change? — Tommy (@TommyBeeswax) January 13, 2024

Have we mentioned that Kerry's a massive hypocrite? Yes? OK.

For sure, the Biden campaign is bringing in the right guy:

John Kerry knows all about running winning campaigns. Perfect guy for the job. https://t.co/qhZnkKCKiF — Doug Henwood (@DougHenwood) January 13, 2024

Because Kerry knows how to win these? https://t.co/Fshqu7ZhdD — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 13, 2024

Maybe Kerry should also bring Hillary Clinton along -- the eventual GOP nominee would appreciate that.

Condiment guy leaving administration to attract young voters for Biden's campaign.

Good plan, guys. 👌 https://t.co/GYHrZ6tWel pic.twitter.com/EL9JQ7wx0R — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 13, 2024

Also the "super-rich guy explaining to the peasants why the economy is great" should be an interesting approach.

