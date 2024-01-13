Kerry Out as 'Climate Czar' to Work With Biden Campaign, Gives ANOTHER Reason NOT to Vote for Joe

SHOCKING VIdeo Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers...
Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on January 13, 2024
Oh No Popcorn meme

According to Axios, world-class eco-hypocrite John Kerry will be leaving his position as "climate czar" to help the Biden reelection effort:

Kerry wants to help campaign for Biden so he can get a second term and waste even more money on his climate shams? We didn't need another reason to NOT vote for Biden, but Kerry offered up one anyway. Thanks, Lurch.

What will be the carbon footprint of Kerry campaigning for Biden? It should be a doozy and will be blamed on your gas-powered leaf blower and pickup truck.

Have we mentioned that Kerry's a massive hypocrite? Yes? OK.

For sure, the Biden campaign is bringing in the right guy:

Maybe Kerry should also bring Hillary Clinton along -- the eventual GOP nominee would appreciate that.

Also the "super-rich guy explaining to the peasants why the economy is great" should be an interesting approach.

*** 

***

