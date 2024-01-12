Where Were You When Dean Screamed? Marking The (Almost) 20 Year Anniversary of...
'UK and US Go to Hell': Protesters in NYC Mad About Yemen Airstrikes
Watch: Joe Biden Caught on Camera in Pennsylvania Appearing to Forget He Isn't...
GREAT Timing! Biden Trips Over a Certain Somebody While Boasting About IRS Collecting...
My Senator Tim Kaine is a Corrupt A-Hole and These Emails Obtained by...
Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immi...
Students Sue Harvard and File What Can Only be Called a 'DEVASTATING' Complaint...
POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make...
'Wick-ed Stepmother'? Kamala Created an Exclusive Candle Scent and Twitter Had Funny Name...
POTUS' 'Imagine' Brag About Biden Buying More Votes (With YOUR Money) Collides With...
Adam Schiff for Brains Releases His Plan to Destroy America and Conservatives Are...
State Dept's Excuse for Avoiding Transparency on 'Climate Czar' Expenses Speaks Maddening...
SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIR...
Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to...

SO Weird: Here's Biden Answering a Question About Lloyd Austin While, um, Creepily Preoccupied

Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on January 12, 2024
Meme

President Biden dropped by Pennsylvania today for a campaign event. This is from a report yesterday:

President Joe Biden embarks upon another trip to eastern Pennsylvania tomorrow. He visits Allentown, where he will argue an economic case for his continued presidency to the American people. Biden is beginning the 2024 election cycle by touting his “Investing in America” agenda and what the White House has itself come to refer to as “Bidenomics.”

The president is expected to discuss how signature legislation he signed — including the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act — has “ushered in a small business boom, created good-paying jobs with rising wages, strengthened local economies, and lowered costs for hardworking families,” as per a White House statement.

Advertisement

In addition to the campaign event, Biden's staff seemed to have thought that it would be nice if the president dropped in on some local businesses. 

We've already told you that during one stop Biden seems to have either been joking or genuinely forgot what his current job is, but things got even weirder. 

At an Allentown coffee shop, Biden was asked about the big story of the year so far, which was Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin being in ICU for nearly a week while the White House knew nothing about it (so they say). 

The president seemed to be distracted, and this is another video that adds to Biden's very thick "awkward moments" portfolio: 

This is just... weird: 

What in the actual hell was going on there? 

Recommended

POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes, and we've seen this look many times before:

It's pretty clear that Biden was really going for a sniff, even while answering a question about national security (or lack thereof).

Yep, all is well! This is fine! (Cue massive eye roll)

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch)
Sam J.
Watch: Joe Biden Caught on Camera in Pennsylvania Appearing to Forget He Isn't Still in the Senate
Coucy
'UK and US Go to Hell': Protesters in NYC Mad About Yemen Airstrikes
Amy Curtis
GREAT Timing! Biden Trips Over a Certain Somebody While Boasting About IRS Collecting Unpaid Taxes
Doug P.
Students Sue Harvard and File What Can Only be Called a 'DEVASTATING' Complaint Due to Antisemitism
Sam J.
Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immigrants
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement