SO Weird: Here's Biden Answering a Question About Lloyd Austin While, um, Creepily Preoccupied

President Biden dropped by Pennsylvania today for a campaign event. This is from a report yesterday:

President Joe Biden embarks upon another trip to eastern Pennsylvania tomorrow. He visits Allentown, where he will argue an economic case for his continued presidency to the American people. Biden is beginning the 2024 election cycle by touting his “Investing in America” agenda and what the White House has itself come to refer to as “Bidenomics.” The president is expected to discuss how signature legislation he signed — including the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act — has “ushered in a small business boom, created good-paying jobs with rising wages, strengthened local economies, and lowered costs for hardworking families,” as per a White House statement.

In addition to the campaign event, Biden's staff seemed to have thought that it would be nice if the president dropped in on some local businesses.

We've already told you that during one stop Biden seems to have either been joking or genuinely forgot what his current job is, but things got even weirder.

At an Allentown coffee shop, Biden was asked about the big story of the year so far, which was Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin being in ICU for nearly a week while the White House knew nothing about it (so they say).

The president seemed to be distracted, and this is another video that adds to Biden's very thick "awkward moments" portfolio:

Why is Biden whispering an apology in this girl’s ear? pic.twitter.com/oSqWES5lYI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2024

This is just... weird:

"Do you have confidence in Secretary Austin?"



BIDEN: "I do."



"Was it a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier?"



BIDEN: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/5pG0bxF7Os — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

What in the actual hell was going on there?

Exactly and when Fox aired it they cut off before he whispered to her…and said he was looking at the books…did you see her face? — Elizabeth A. Thomas (@EAThomas1959) January 12, 2024

Yes, and we've seen this look many times before:

"Please don't smell my hair." pic.twitter.com/CxY7jekNVd — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) January 12, 2024

It's pretty clear that Biden was really going for a sniff, even while answering a question about national security (or lack thereof).

Slick move, Joe

Pretend you're looking at a book then move in for a quick hair sniff — Non-DeProgrammed Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) January 12, 2024

Honestly this is weird and uncomfortable — Jonathan Martin (@JonathanKMartin) January 12, 2024

This poor girl https://t.co/PLfh7Jzt1G — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 12, 2024

Bro look at him. He’s gone. https://t.co/mJ4bZvudd9 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 12, 2024

Yep, all is well! This is fine! (Cue massive eye roll)

***

