Watch: Joe Biden Caught on Camera in Pennsylvania Appearing to Forget He Isn't Still in the Senate

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:40 PM on January 12, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

As we age it's normal to forget things sometimes. You put your keys down somewhere and later have no clue where it was you left them, or you're supposed to meet a friend for drinks but it entirely slips your mind until the next day, or you're the President of the United States and you forget that you're the President but think you're still in the Senate like you were 14 years ago... wait, WHAT?

Well, that's exactly what appears to have happened to President Joe Biden today while he was vising a coffee shop in Pennsylvania today. Watch:

This isn't like accidentally putting '2023' on a check instead of '2024' because the year just changed and it hasn't settled into your brain yet. The man left the Senate in 2009 to take on his role as Vice President to Barack Obama, plus in between that and his current stint as President he had that gig as 'Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of the Practice' at UPenn where he never had to actually teach a class. So should we be worried that his brain appears to have fugued back to a time when he was a relatively sprightly 67 years old at least? Given that he's President yeah, probably.

These are pretty good, we have to say.

They've all been surprisingly silent for the duration of the Biden administration, it's true. Isn't that weird?

This likely anticipates the near-future defense of this from the left, 'He was just joking man! He was joking around! He's a big kidder, you know. Good 'ol funny Joe!'

Sure, very funny. Pull the other one, it's got bells on.

Sure, we'll be charitable and assume he was joking. It's certain that journalists would make the same charitable assumption if Donald Trump were to make this sort of 'joke', right? Seriously though, has anyone confirmed that Biden knows what year it is recently without a teleprompter in front of his face?? Can we see the tapes of that?

No matter who ends up as the Republican nominee it will be really interesting to see what happens when Joe Biden has to face an opponent on the debate stage again. In 2020 he surprised everyone by seeming to be much more lucid than many had expected he would be during the debates, but can he replicate the performance this year? Will the people running his campaign (and maybe his administration?) allow him to go up in front of an audience and engage in a debate? Time will tell, but hoo boy if this is how he's acting now imagine what he might be like then.

***

