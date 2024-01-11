Bill O'Reilly Has HAD IT With Biden and THIS Says it All About What's at Stake in November

There's a lot of noise about who should be the GOP nominee, and that's being sorted out as the primaries begin, but Bill O'Reilly has very effectively put the election into perspective as far as what's at stake, not to mention the ridiculous fearmongering from the Left.

Bottom line: The country can NOT take any more of the Biden train wreck and intentional destruction of the republic (while ironically saying Republicans threaten "norms and institutions."

Watch:

Bill O’Reilly has reached his absolute limit. pic.twitter.com/FkuGovnDHs — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 11, 2024

In a word: BINGO.

I miss this guy. He was one of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/zDsWdJ6oPV — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) January 11, 2024

Bill is saying what every one of us has been thinking and shouting about- he’s just got a bigger platform for it and I love it! https://t.co/NOt9D8k7qh — QueenMother👸🏻 (@QueenMother1976) January 11, 2024

Yep, this is what 2024 is all about folks. The Biden White House and this entire administration must be shown the door in a landslide fashion.

