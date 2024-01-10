New York City Evicts Schoolchildren to Make Room for Illegals
These Journo Questions Might Have Been the Minute Hunter Biden Realized He'd Made a BIG Mistake

Doug P.  |  12:06 PM on January 10, 2024
Meme

As we told you earlier, Hunter Biden crashed a House hearing about holding him in Contempt of Congress, and it was obviously a stunt that ended up backfiring. Biden's lawyer claimed his client wanted to testify knowing it wouldn't be agreed to without first a behind-closed-doors deposition and one Republican said he should be arrested on the spot: 

After some Republicans made some points, Hunter clearly had taken that stunt far enough and he took off:

Biden probably should have stayed in the hearing room, because it wasn't a very welcoming environment in the hallway as reporters asked Hunter about his dad's involvement in his business dealings and more: 

Did Biden realize this stunt was a bad idea yet? 

If not yet, this might have done the trick: 

OUCH.

It sure brings a new definition to "crack reporting."

Hunter Biden narration: Anyway, that's when I knew I'd made a big mistake. 

It sure didn't seem to work out well for Hunter, so he might want to have a chat with his lawyer.

*** 

