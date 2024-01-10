These Journo Questions Might Have Been the Minute Hunter Biden Realized He'd Made a BIG Mistake

As we told you earlier, Hunter Biden crashed a House hearing about holding him in Contempt of Congress, and it was obviously a stunt that ended up backfiring. Biden's lawyer claimed his client wanted to testify knowing it wouldn't be agreed to without first a behind-closed-doors deposition and one Republican said he should be arrested on the spot:

"I believe that Hunter Biden should be held completely in contempt. I believe he should be hauled off to jail right now!"



HUNTER BIDEN: *scowls*



(REMINDER: The Biden White House knew Hunter was planning to defy his congressional subpoena — they admitted it) pic.twitter.com/U2EbFEdde7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

After some Republicans made some points, Hunter clearly had taken that stunt far enough and he took off:

🚨BREAKING: Hunter Biden STORMS OUT in the middle of congressional hearing after MTG tries to question him pic.twitter.com/RijwtQcvti — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2024

Biden probably should have stayed in the hearing room, because it wasn't a very welcoming environment in the hallway as reporters asked Hunter about his dad's involvement in his business dealings and more:

REPORTER: "Why did you put your dad on speakerphone if he had nothing to do with your business!? You put him on speaker multiple times to talk to your business partners!"



HUNTER BIDEN: *keeps walking* pic.twitter.com/TYFGXFhO3y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

MRS. DOOCY TIME: “Mr. Biden, why did you put your dad on speakerphone when he had nothing to do with your business? You put him on speakerphone multiple times to talk to your business partners? Why — why did you do that?”



Hunter Biden: “[INAUDIBLE]...I've got [INAUDIBLE] problem… pic.twitter.com/9Ad5dRRZKD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 10, 2024

Did Biden realize this stunt was a bad idea yet?

If not yet, this might have done the trick:

JUST IN - Reporter heard asking Hunter Biden: "Are you on crack today?"



pic.twitter.com/D6Zcj5Ui0C — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 10, 2024

REPORTER: “What kind of crack do you normally smoke Mr. Biden?” pic.twitter.com/2FrhVZcCOk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2024

OUCH.

Now THIS is proper journalism! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/y1UTePKgLh — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 10, 2024

It sure brings a new definition to "crack reporting."

Here for the crack questions🤣🤣🤣 — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) January 10, 2024

The parmesan cheese kind! https://t.co/4ptwZz1R0P — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) January 10, 2024

Hunter Biden narration: Anyway, that's when I knew I'd made a big mistake.

I’d like to know what type of crack made you think showing up today would be a good thing. https://t.co/mLXhwugyrX — Miggy Cortes (@Miggycort) January 10, 2024

It sure didn't seem to work out well for Hunter, so he might want to have a chat with his lawyer.

***

