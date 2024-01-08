Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Attempts to Remove Trump From Ballots

REEE! Golden Globes Host Jo Koy DARES Make a Joke About Taylor Swift...
Doug P.  |  9:56 AM on January 08, 2024
Last week the U.S. Supreme Court decided to take the Trump campaign's appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court voting 4-3 to remove the Republican presidential candidate from the ballot, saying he is disqualified under the 14th Amendment

The US Supreme Court said Friday it will review the Colorado Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision removing former President Donald Trump from that state’s ballot. 

The court scheduled oral arguments for February 8. 

Trump remains on the primary ballot as the lower-court ruling disqualifying him has been put on hold pending Supreme Court action. If the justices do conclude Trump is ineligible for public office, then any votes cast for him wouldn’t count. 

Nancy Pelosi was on ABC's "This Week" yesterday, and George Stephanopoulos could have done everybody a favor by asking the former House Speaker to give regular Americans some hot stock tips, but instead the host asked about Democrat attempts to remove Trump from the ballot in some states. 

Stephanopoulos pointed out some constitutional issues with what some Democrats are trying to do, and her answer spoke volumes:

THERE it is! Though it's not surprising that Pelosi doesn't give a damn about the Constitution all while supporting attempts to remove Biden's possible challenger from the ballot while claiming Trump is the threat to "democracy" and the rule of law.

Nor does she seem to care.

The Constitution tends to get in the way of their schemes and power grabs so of course Pelosi would like to treat it the way she did Trump's State of the Union speech a few years ago:

*** 

