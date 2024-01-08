Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Attempts to Remove Trump From Ballots

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court decided to take the Trump campaign's appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court voting 4-3 to remove the Republican presidential candidate from the ballot, saying he is disqualified under the 14th Amendment.

Advertisement

The US Supreme Court said Friday it will review the Colorado Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision removing former President Donald Trump from that state’s ballot. The court scheduled oral arguments for February 8. Trump remains on the primary ballot as the lower-court ruling disqualifying him has been put on hold pending Supreme Court action. If the justices do conclude Trump is ineligible for public office, then any votes cast for him wouldn’t count.

Nancy Pelosi was on ABC's "This Week" yesterday, and George Stephanopoulos could have done everybody a favor by asking the former House Speaker to give regular Americans some hot stock tips, but instead the host asked about Democrat attempts to remove Trump from the ballot in some states.

Stephanopoulos pointed out some constitutional issues with what some Democrats are trying to do, and her answer spoke volumes:

ABC: "You believe [Trump] is ineligible to be president?"



NANCY PELOSI: "They have different laws from state-to-state."



ABC: "It's the Constitution..."



NANCY PELOSI: "That's not the point." pic.twitter.com/2lPZc1q6A0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 7, 2024

THERE it is! Though it's not surprising that Pelosi doesn't give a damn about the Constitution all while supporting attempts to remove Biden's possible challenger from the ballot while claiming Trump is the threat to "democracy" and the rule of law.

She was the Speaker of the House, two heart beats from the presidency, and she doesn’t have a clue how our Constitution works. https://t.co/LpwzLdRTkG — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) January 8, 2024

Nor does she seem to care.

“That’s not the point.”



Pretty sure the Constitution is the WHOLE point. The Constitution doesn’t grant us our rights, it limits the GOVERNMENTS POWER. Of course she’s going to pretend it’s a frivolous piece of paper. https://t.co/TfFkSsiVi7 — Leeleeliberty (@Leeleeliberty11) January 7, 2024

The Constitution tends to get in the way of their schemes and power grabs so of course Pelosi would like to treat it the way she did Trump's State of the Union speech a few years ago:

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!