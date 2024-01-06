SERIOUSLY!? This Was the State of the Nation's Defense for the Last Few Days

How the Mighty Have Fallen: Washington Post Is on Its Way to Collapse
Doug P.  |  3:35 PM on January 06, 2024
Twitchy

The super-transparent Biden administration has been spotted not being transparent again, and this one's most concerning considering it involves the nation's defense and servicemembers in harm's way overseas:

How long did the White House plan on keeping this one under wraps? Or were they all on vacation too?

And all this was happening around the time Biden was sleeping on a beach in St. Croix getting sunburned while people from countries all over the world streamed through the porous southern border. It's going just great.

Amid tensions in the Middle East, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized, including spending four days in the intensive care unit, according to two senior administration officials.

Austin was not able to perform his duties since New Year's Day, a senior defense official said Friday. Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder told NBC News that Austin "resumed his full duties" on Friday evening. He remained hospitalized on Saturday.

[...]

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who was on leave, has picked up his duties, the senior defense official said.

There's no way the enemies of America weren't laughing at us over all this.

Biden prattling on yesterday about how Trump is a threat to the country and its security was 100 pure projection.

With this administration our enemies are getting the full-on stench of weakness, not just a whiff.

What we know is bad enough -- just imagine what we're not being told.

*** 

