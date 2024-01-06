SERIOUSLY!? This Was the State of the Nation's Defense for the Last Few Days

The super-transparent Biden administration has been spotted not being transparent again, and this one's most concerning considering it involves the nation's defense and servicemembers in harm's way overseas:

NEW details: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was in the intensive care unit while hospitalized this week. Deputy Secretary Hicks assumed his duties while she was vacationing in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/OvzDidVzWX via @nbcnews @carolelee @dennisjromero — Courtney Kube (@ckubeNBC) January 6, 2024

How long did the White House plan on keeping this one under wraps? Or were they all on vacation too?

Seems like even most journalists were shocked this wasn’t quickly disclosed given it’s a cabinet-level position — Wil (@wilwil113) January 6, 2024

Our acting secretary of defense was on vacation while the other secretary of defense was in the ICU? Oh and by the way, we have dozens of warships in harms way. This is nuts! — D. Samuel 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@diehardmetsnj) January 6, 2024

And all this was happening around the time Biden was sleeping on a beach in St. Croix getting sunburned while people from countries all over the world streamed through the porous southern border. It's going just great.

Amid tensions in the Middle East, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized, including spending four days in the intensive care unit, according to two senior administration officials. Austin was not able to perform his duties since New Year's Day, a senior defense official said Friday. Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder told NBC News that Austin "resumed his full duties" on Friday evening. He remained hospitalized on Saturday. [...] Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who was on leave, has picked up his duties, the senior defense official said.

There's no way the enemies of America weren't laughing at us over all this.

"WHILE SHE WAS VACATIONING IN PUERTO RICO" She doesn't even bother coming back to the US while SecDef is in intensive care! While the world is at war. And we're trying to figure out how many terrorist cells have walked into this country. What is wrong with these people?! https://t.co/ehaoU6YTCf — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 6, 2024

So neither Kirby nor KJP thought this was something to mention during their briefings this week? 🤦🏻‍♀️



Hey America, WE’RE F*CKED! https://t.co/2BlDdzRVhE — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 6, 2024

Biden prattling on yesterday about how Trump is a threat to the country and its security was 100 pure projection.

Lol this administration is beyond parody. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) January 6, 2024

It’s honestly incredible how screwed we are https://t.co/1MHRDjCH4n — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 6, 2024

Only logical reason of why they covered this up is they are so concerned we’re at the precipice of a conflict that some adversary would jump at the opportunity if they had a wiff of weakness in the chain of command https://t.co/jGHRopZjdj — Jeremiah Fracson (@JFracson) January 6, 2024

With this administration our enemies are getting the full-on stench of weakness, not just a whiff.

This should have everyone wondering what they would conceal about President Biden’s health. Or, for that matter, what they already are. https://t.co/Pk4D62doLU — David Gaw 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@davidgaw) January 6, 2024

What we know is bad enough -- just imagine what we're not being told.

