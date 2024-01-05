DHS Chief Mayorkas' Dodging, Denial and Deflection in This Interview Is Nothing Short of Infuriating

SHOCKER --> Media Dragged for Trying to Make EXCUSES for LGBTQ Iowa High...
Doug P.  |  10:10 AM on January 05, 2024
Screen shot

Yesterday Fox News' Bret Baier interviewed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about the border disaster Biden has created. Mayorkas' denial and deflection would be laughable if the consequences weren't so severe for the nation. 

Advertisement

We'll start with a line of questioning in which Mayorkas at least seems somewhat honest -- almost happy: 

It wouldn't surprise Mayorkas at all because that's what they want and it's going according to plan.

Now on to some major deflection. A "border crisis" intentionally created by lousy leadership not doing their primary job of making sure the country doesn't get invaded? Meh, happens everywhere, according to the chief DHS weasel: 

No, it IS specific to the United States because that's where this guy is supposedly in charge of Homeland Security.

"I'm doing a lousy job but people in my position everywhere are doing lousy jobs" is quite the defense.

Not only that but where then were then given free phones, hotel rooms, court dates eight years in the future, etc.

Just in case anybody wondered if the head of Homeland Security gives a damn about keeping the homeland secure, Mayorkas said it out loud: NO.

"Our borders are not open," says Mayorkas. 

Meanwhile:

It depends on what your definition of "not open" is. 

Can the House Republicans impeach this guy already? What more needs to be seen? 

*** 

