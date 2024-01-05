DHS Chief Mayorkas' Dodging, Denial and Deflection in This Interview Is Nothing Short of Infuriating

Yesterday Fox News' Bret Baier interviewed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about the border disaster Biden has created. Mayorkas' denial and deflection would be laughable if the consequences weren't so severe for the nation.

We'll start with a line of questioning in which Mayorkas at least seems somewhat honest -- almost happy:

"Would it surprise you to hear that CBP sources say that currently they are releasing more than 70% of the migrants crossing every day — and sometimes more?"



MAYORKAS: "It would not surprise me at all" pic.twitter.com/sCapedksq0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2024

It wouldn't surprise Mayorkas at all because that's what they want and it's going according to plan.

Now on to some major deflection. A "border crisis" intentionally created by lousy leadership not doing their primary job of making sure the country doesn't get invaded? Meh, happens everywhere, according to the chief DHS weasel:

MAYORKAS: The border crisis “is not specific to the United States.” pic.twitter.com/TTIuaTNKMC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2024

No, it IS specific to the United States because that's where this guy is supposedly in charge of Homeland Security.

But we're not in Europe so our border crisis IS specific to us. — Peter Jared Lechner (@JaredLechner) January 5, 2024

His job, however, IS specific to the United States… — Lady Goodman (@LadyGoodman3) January 5, 2024

"I'm doing a lousy job but people in my position everywhere are doing lousy jobs" is quite the defense.

Name one other country where 8 million crossed — BBallMom (@boss_lady567) January 5, 2024

Not only that but where then were then given free phones, hotel rooms, court dates eight years in the future, etc.

Just in case anybody wondered if the head of Homeland Security gives a damn about keeping the homeland secure, Mayorkas said it out loud: NO.

"Would you accept the extra [border] funding on the condition that the funds could ONLY be used for detention and removal [of illegal immigrants] — but not release into the country?"



MAYORKAS: No pic.twitter.com/4mtRVwL6K7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2024

"Our borders are not open," says Mayorkas.

Meanwhile:

This clip shows more of the illegal immigrants coming through the breach in the border wall. At the end, you’ll see one of the smugglers pop through, as he records the group with his phone or is broadcasting live, likely showing proof that his human cargo had been delivered. pic.twitter.com/9yTPA1bdlr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 5, 2024

It depends on what your definition of "not open" is.

Can the House Republicans impeach this guy already? What more needs to be seen?

***

