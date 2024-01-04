This POTUS Brag About How Much Biden's Saving You on Gas is Getting Torched

The Biden White House's only remaining hope when it comes to the economy is to gaslight like crazy and hope everybody suffers from some form of memory loss.

Apparently Vladimir Putin isn't making Americans pay as much for gas as he was in 2021 and 2022, and the White House would appreciate it if you'd thank President Biden for it:

Right now, the average driver in America is spending over $100 less than if gas prices had stayed at their peak. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 4, 2024

Seriously?

The @POTUS account just keeps doing the meme:

"Then take credit." That sums up this White House's communication strategy perfectly.

Only an idiot would celebrate gas prices going up $3 a gallon and then coming down $2 …



That’s your President Dems https://t.co/72SC5KLHQI — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) January 4, 2024

That's "Bidenomics"!

OK, but your policies are why they peaked in the first place, and gas is still more expensive than before you started taking your snack packs in the oval office. — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 4, 2024

Right now the average American driver is paying over $390 MORE than when you took office.

Own all of it or none of it, Mr. Resident. https://t.co/feWFCrmwwi — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) January 4, 2024

Biden's press team's only hope is that you forget how much things were costing three years ago. This administration's approval rating would indicate that the majority of people aren't that stupid.

It's also ridiculous that the White House wants everybody to believe Biden wants cheap gas when this was one of his campaign promises:

Hopefully in November the only thing that's ended is this disastrous administration.

