This POTUS Brag About How Much Biden's Saving You on Gas is Getting Torched

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on January 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House's only remaining hope when it comes to the economy is to gaslight like crazy and hope everybody suffers from some form of memory loss. 

Apparently Vladimir Putin isn't making Americans pay as much for gas as he was in 2021 and 2022, and the White House would appreciate it if you'd thank President Biden for it: 

Seriously?

The @POTUS account just keeps doing the meme:

"Then take credit." That sums up this White House's communication strategy perfectly.

That's "Bidenomics"!

Biden's press team's only hope is that you forget how much things were costing three years ago. This administration's approval rating would indicate that the majority of people aren't that stupid. 

It's also ridiculous that the White House wants everybody to believe Biden wants cheap gas when this was one of his campaign promises:

Hopefully in November the only thing that's ended is this disastrous administration.

*** 

