DHS Secretary Mayorkas' Border Security BS Was SO Thick Even CBS Mornings Called Him Out

The Biden White House has caused such an (intentional) disaster at the border that the House Republicans are going to have hearings about possibly impeaching DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:

A Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives committee next week will advance an effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over allegations he has been derelict in his duty of managing the U.S.-Mexico border, the committee announced on Wednesday. The House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on Jan. 10 related to the impeachment allegations with witnesses to be announced in the coming days, it said in a press release.

Now that the border issue is dragging down Biden's numbers even more (combined with his approval on the economy things are as dismal as dismal can get in a political sense), the White House is left with only one option: Blaming the Republicans and Trump.

Mayorkas tried blaming Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on CBS Mornings today and he wasn't allowed to get away with it. You know it's bad when MSM outlets are starting to call them out.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas gets called out live on TV:



“Republicans want a stop to the flow, with very specific ideas! You're not even talking about those ideas this morning!” pic.twitter.com/dibX1rfisu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2024

Mayorkas could have been blasted even harder but at least it's a start.

Wow: Mayorkas accuses Gov. Abbott of being unpatriotic for bussing illegal aliens out of his state. https://t.co/m8cemWeEAb — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 4, 2024

How dare Gov. Abbott not agree to deal with the disaster Biden's created instead of sending them to Democrat "sanctuary cities"!

The invasion of the U.S. continues under Biden. Remember this in 2024. https://t.co/xEa8qwtKJm — Snarkio 🐝 (@Snarkio_) January 4, 2024

November can't get here fast enough.

***

