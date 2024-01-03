Karine Jean-Pierre Assigns Blame for $34 Trillion Debt (Hint: It's Kinda YOUR Fault)

The era of "Bidenomics" is cruising along like a dumpster on fire floating down a polluted river, and along with it the U.S. debt has eclipsed $34 trillion:

The Incredibly Ballooning US Government Debt Spikes by $1 Trillion in 15 Weeks to $34 Trillion.



Interest payments threatening to eat up half the tax receipts may be the only disciplinary force left to deal with Congress.



Since the beginning of 2016, the total debt has spiked by… pic.twitter.com/YFNIzBjfyI — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 3, 2024

President Biden has repeatedly lied about having cut the debt (often he relies on the Dem base not knowing the difference between debt and deficit).

The national debt has topped $34 trillion for the first time ever.



Here's Biden claiming he "literally" cut the debt "in half," "by $1.7 billion," "by $7 billion," "by $1.4 trillion," and "by $1.7 trillion."



(He's lying — he has added to the debt)pic.twitter.com/qcRJ2hSlhs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2024

At today's White House briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre got a few more chances to pad her "serial liar" resume to apply for a future gig at MSNBC, and a national debt question provided one of those opportunities.

What's the White House's spin on the country's debt going over $34 trillion? Yeah, it's the Republicans' fault for tax cuts in the last couple of decades:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE:



"It's a—There's a trickle down debt, if you think about it. Republican tax cuts are responsible for about 90% of it..." pic.twitter.com/UbfWDLLz1M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 3, 2024

Jean-Pierre thought that was such a great angle that she used it twice:

Karine Jean-Pierre doubles down on blaming Republican tax cuts for America's unsustainable debt. pic.twitter.com/3fSIDJuup4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 3, 2024

Correction, KJP: The debt is 100 percent because of wildly unchecked government spending.

“The American people don’t pay enough taxes” is one hell of a take. — RegulatoryCreep (@BewareTheCreep) January 3, 2024

The Biden campaign should take out an ad reminding Americans that the debt is insurmountable and it's their fault.

Tax revenue collected by the US treasury is at record levels, AFTER the tax cuts. This is obviously bull shit. Resign #KarineJeanPierre, your lack of candor is an affront to human decency. https://t.co/FPG0pLuEQK — Milo™ (@chasbottom) January 3, 2024

Jean-Pierre might be the most shameless and dishonest person ever to hold the position of White House press secretary -- and that's a high bar to clear.

So debt trickles down and wealth trickles up…got it😵‍💫 https://t.co/rSP6x7hQuk — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) January 3, 2024

KJP's answer will only sound logical to the most loyal of the Democrat base.

