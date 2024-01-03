Karine Jean-Pierre Assigns Blame for $34 Trillion Debt (Hint: It's Kinda YOUR Fault)

AP: Christopher Rufo 'Invoked a Practice Taken Up by White Colonists' by Tweeting...
Doug P.  |  4:14 PM on January 03, 2024
Screenshotted meme

The era of "Bidenomics" is cruising along like a dumpster on fire floating down a polluted river, and along with it the U.S. debt has eclipsed $34 trillion:

President Biden has repeatedly lied about having cut the debt (often he relies on the Dem base not knowing the difference between debt and deficit).

At today's White House briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre got a few more chances to pad her "serial liar" resume to apply for a future gig at MSNBC, and a national debt question provided one of those opportunities. 

What's the White House's spin on the country's debt going over $34 trillion? Yeah, it's the Republicans' fault for tax cuts in the last couple of decades:

Jean-Pierre thought that was such a great angle that she used it twice:

Correction, KJP: The debt is 100 percent because of wildly unchecked government spending. 

The Biden campaign should take out an ad reminding Americans that the debt is insurmountable and it's their fault. 

Jean-Pierre might be the most shameless and dishonest person ever to hold the position of White House press secretary -- and that's a high bar to clear.

KJP's answer will only sound logical to the most loyal of the Democrat base.

