'Someone Can Dish It but Can't Take': Jimmy Kimmel Accuses Aaron Rodgers of Spreading Lies About Him

Doug P.  |  11:48 AM on January 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

The subject of Jeffrey Epstein's client list and flight logs arose during an interview with Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets' quarterback's response included the name of a certain late-night host: 

The full post above:

NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop "some sort of bottle" when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named. Everyone is excited.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn't come out.” 

“I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel didn't take well to somebody saying things like that about him:

Here's that full post: 

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12

Unfounded allegations and claims? Who would help spread such things?

Kimmel can make jokes about Rodgers but it shouldn't work the other way around:

The ratio is indeed impressive!

*** 

