'Someone Can Dish It but Can't Take': Jimmy Kimmel Accuses Aaron Rodgers of Spreading Lies About Him

The subject of Jeffrey Epstein's client list and flight logs arose during an interview with Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets' quarterback's response included the name of a certain late-night host:

NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop "some sort of bottle" when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named.



Everyone is excited 🔥



“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn't come out.”



“I'll… pic.twitter.com/JRzjznVM7T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

Kimmel didn't take well to somebody saying things like that about him:

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

Unfounded allegations and claims? Who would help spread such things?

Isn’t this basically what you did with Trump and Russia?



Made wild, unfounded accusations that put him and his family in danger? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 3, 2024

Yea how dare he make wild, unfounded, and obscene accusations about someone pic.twitter.com/SYDNoGKZJw — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 3, 2024

You wanted the unvaccinated to die. Sit down. pic.twitter.com/GtyrIEx9Ut — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 3, 2024

Oh look, someone can dish it but can’t take.



You started this by running you stupid fat mouth when Rodgers merely insinuating Epstein has a client list is conspiracy theory.



Not to mention you’re only still relevant by doing the exact same thing during Trumps entire admin. https://t.co/GULKDhPrqF — Russ in SoCal 🇺🇸 🥃 (@RussInSoCal) January 3, 2024

Kimmel can make jokes about Rodgers but it shouldn't work the other way around:

You spent YEARS peddling libelous accusations against @AaronRodgers12 like the one below. I hope he returns the favor and sues the shit out of you for defamation. pic.twitter.com/EXYLoaq6wq — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 3, 2024

This is the funniest thing he’s produced in years. Threatening with lawyers over things public people say about him. Adorable. https://t.co/REnyXS2nbQ — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) January 3, 2024

The ratio is indeed impressive!

