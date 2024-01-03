Here's a Chaser to Go With Karine Jean-Pierre's Claim Biden's Doing All He Can to Secure the Border

When Joe Biden at a Democrat debate ahead of the 2020 election made it clear that the U.S. southern border would be open if he became president, he urged people to "surge to the border" at that point.

That's exactly what happened:

Migrant encounters at the southern border over the last four Decembers. (3 Biden, 1 Trump).



December 2023: 302,000+



December 2022: 252,315



December 2021: 179,253



December 2020: 73,994 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 2, 2024

And how many people are getting in without being encountered is anybody's guess.

Meanwhile, the Biden White House continues to gaslight like crazy about both border security and the economy:

JUST IN: With a straight face and blinking eyelashes, @WhiteHouse @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre says President @JoeBiden has been doing all he can to protect the US border, but Republicans are standing in the way. WATCH pic.twitter.com/y1HqG9IaG6 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 2, 2024

Right on cue, Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) spotted evidence refuting Jean-Pierre's claim:

Same day from the Biden admin pic.twitter.com/ombDnxlbQS — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024

So it depends on what your definition of "protect the border" is...

The Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to permit Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire at U.S. border with Mexico that Texas officials constructed to prevent migrant crossings. https://t.co/g6sOBmiskA — Axios (@axios) January 3, 2024

Texas doing the job this administration should be doing has angered the White House, and they want people to believe Biden takes border security seriously?

Who does @JoeBiden think he’s pleasing w this insanity? https://t.co/GxawmgMJoh — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) January 3, 2024

Some of the Dem party's rich leftist donors are no doubt thrilled with the intentional attempt to make the country implode.

