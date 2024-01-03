Here's a Chaser to Go With Karine Jean-Pierre's Claim Biden's Doing All He Can to Secure the Border

AP Highlights 'New Conservative Weapon Against Colleges,' Gets Community Noted AND Ratioed
Doug P.  |  10:48 AM on January 03, 2024

When Joe Biden at a Democrat debate ahead of the 2020 election made it clear that the U.S. southern border would be open if he became president, he urged people to "surge to the border" at that point.

That's exactly what happened:

And how many people are getting in without being encountered is anybody's guess.

Meanwhile, the Biden White House continues to gaslight like crazy about both border security and the economy:

Right on cue, Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) spotted evidence refuting Jean-Pierre's claim: 

So it depends on what your definition of "protect the border" is...

Texas doing the job this administration should be doing has angered the White House, and they want people to believe Biden takes border security seriously?

Some of the Dem party's rich leftist donors are no doubt thrilled with the intentional attempt to make the country implode.

