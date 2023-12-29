Maine SecState Who Decided Trump Shouldn't Be on the Ballot Used an IRONIC...
Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets
911 Call Demonstrates Why You Should Buy a Gun and Ammo
The Reason the COVID Lab Leak Talk Became Toxic Was Because of Sen....
'Guns, Jimmy': Stephen King Explains to Rep. Jim Jordan Why Philadelphia Has Had...
'An Unspeakable Crime': Video Shows That 'Northern Gaza Is No More'
I've Seen That 'Real Women' Calendar and I'm OK With It
Young Man Explains That the Idea of "Man" and "Woman" Came From European...
Aaron Rupar Defends President Biden Against Claim That He's Already a Dictator
'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the...
THERE It Is! Biden DOJ Threatens to Sue Texas for Securing the Border...
Media Has a Fresh Bombshell Trump Allegation to Pursue (This One Involves 'Home...
Robin DiAngelo Whitesplains What Black People Think in Response to Centrist Black Academic
Ex FBI Agent Peter Strzok's Warning About Trump and Insurrection Melts Projection Detector...

'This Is Insane'! SecState Blinken's Assessment of 2023 Does NOT Line Up With Reality

Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on December 29, 2023
meme

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has released an assessment of what this administration has helped accomplish in 2023, and this doozy requires a beverage warning. 

Advertisement

Ready?

OK, here you go: 

Seriously?

What world do these people live in and what are they smoking?

Since Biden took office wars and invasions have happened, and the U.S. southern border is being overrun all with the blessing of this administration. If that's Blinken's definition of Biden bringing "peace" and "security" then count us out!

No kidding!

Recommended

Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Perhaps by "peace" Blinken means "no mean tweets."

Things couldn't possibly get more Orwellian under the Biden administration. Actually, maybe they will in 2024.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets
FuzzyChimp
Maine SecState Who Decided Trump Shouldn't Be on the Ballot Used an IRONIC Hashtag in 2020
Doug P.
911 Call Demonstrates Why You Should Buy a Gun and Ammo
Brett T.
The Reason the COVID Lab Leak Talk Became Toxic Was Because of Sen. Tom Cotton
Brett T.
'Guns, Jimmy': Stephen King Explains to Rep. Jim Jordan Why Philadelphia Has Had 400 Homicides
Brett T.
Young Man Explains That the Idea of "Man" and "Woman" Came From European Colonizers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets FuzzyChimp
Advertisement