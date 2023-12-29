'This Is Insane'! SecState Blinken's Assessment of 2023 Does NOT Line Up With Reality

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has released an assessment of what this administration has helped accomplish in 2023, and this doozy requires a beverage warning.

Ready?

OK, here you go:

As I reflect on the miles traveled, countries visited, and intense diplomacy over the past year, I am proud of our work to build stronger partnerships and strengthen global peace and security. https://t.co/YLuGpEDzG9 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 28, 2023

Seriously?

What world do these people live in and what are they smoking?

Are you drunk, sir? War broke out in Ukraine & Israel. Venezuela is about to invade Guyana, China in mulling Taiwan, our soldiers are routinely being fired on BY PIRATES, and you can’t get AMLO to turn off the migration spigot. This is just insane. https://t.co/pnetj1wmxC — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 29, 2023

Since Biden took office wars and invasions have happened, and the U.S. southern border is being overrun all with the blessing of this administration. If that's Blinken's definition of Biden bringing "peace" and "security" then count us out!

I’m not sure the world can stand any more of this Biden “peace.” https://t.co/1MBLkdfHfL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 28, 2023

No kidding!

The world’s on fire and this clown actually thinks he did something. https://t.co/dU8bMNoVwT — SV Trujillo (@21_TrujilloCryp) December 29, 2023

PEACE? The world is on fire under your regime…. https://t.co/DfVUbwT4KA — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) December 29, 2023

Perhaps by "peace" Blinken means "no mean tweets."

You’ve seen 2 brutal wars breakout under your tenure.



What peace are you talking about? https://t.co/OeVdTP1qx1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 28, 2023

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”



Blinken: https://t.co/meHzjqQ8JS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 29, 2023

Things couldn't possibly get more Orwellian under the Biden administration. Actually, maybe they will in 2024.

***

