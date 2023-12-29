OUCH! Legal Analyst Takes Apart Maine SecState's Trump Ruling ('When You've Lost CNN...')

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removing Donald Trump from the primary ballot (very temporarily) will nevertheless earn her hero status with the lefty media. Bellows has already been interviewed on MSNBC and CNN, but as for the latter, a legal analyst from that cable net didn't seem too impressed by how it all came about:

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig in Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removing Trump from the ballot: “She based her ruling on a lot of documents, but also YouTube clips, news reports, things that would never pass the bar in normal court. She’s not a lawyer, by the way” pic.twitter.com/aQeMzKeAtY — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 29, 2023

That pretty much sums up the kangaroo court-style methods the Left has been going about "getting" Trump, all while ironically claiming it's about "saving democracy" and the rule of law.

File that one under "W" for "When you've lost CNN."

When @cnn is not even on your side



pic.twitter.com/n1cZtj9qOf — cat caterson (@2tweetnot2tweet) December 29, 2023

This guy built his entire brand around being a “Resistance” tool and even he says this is crap…

pic.twitter.com/CArZZof2FO — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 29, 2023

Damn. You know it’s bad when CNN refuses to get behind it. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) December 29, 2023

Bellows did it to get applause from the Left and invited on MSNBC, CNN and elsewhere, and that's what happened.

