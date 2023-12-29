Did Trans Activists Write These MSM Headlines About the Bill Gov. DeWine Vetoed?
WTF? Pop-Tart Bowl Concludes With On-Air Sacrifice of Lovable (and Delicious) Mascot, 'Str...
'Spineless Coward': Riley Gaines & Others Blast Ohio's GOP Governor After Veto
Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything...
The Biden Admin Has Set ANOTHER Record (in a Disastrous Way of Course)
'This Is Insane'! SecState Blinken's Assessment of 2023 Does NOT Line Up With...
Maine SecState Who Decided Trump Shouldn't Be on the Ballot Used an IRONIC...
Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets
911 Call Demonstrates Why You Should Buy a Gun and Ammo
The Reason the COVID Lab Leak Talk Became Toxic Was Because of Sen....
'Guns, Jimmy': Stephen King Explains to Rep. Jim Jordan Why Philadelphia Has Had...
'An Unspeakable Crime': Video Shows That 'Northern Gaza Is No More'
I've Seen That 'Real Women' Calendar and I'm OK With It
Young Man Explains That the Idea of "Man" and "Woman" Came From European...

OUCH! Legal Analyst Takes Apart Maine SecState's Trump Ruling ('When You've Lost CNN...')

Doug P.  |  3:19 PM on December 29, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removing Donald Trump from the primary ballot (very temporarily) will nevertheless earn her hero status with the lefty media. Bellows has already been interviewed on MSNBC and CNN, but as for the latter, a legal analyst from that cable net didn't seem too impressed by how it all came about:

Advertisement

That pretty much sums up the kangaroo court-style methods the Left has been going about "getting" Trump, all while ironically claiming it's about "saving democracy" and the rule of law.

File that one under "W" for "When you've lost CNN."

Recommended

Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection'
justmindy
Advertisement

Bellows did it to get applause from the Left and invited on MSNBC, CNN and elsewhere, and that's what happened.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection'
justmindy
WTF? Pop-Tart Bowl Concludes With On-Air Sacrifice of Lovable (and Delicious) Mascot, 'Strawberry'
Grateful Calvin
'Spineless Coward': Riley Gaines & Others Blast Ohio's GOP Governor After Veto
Doug P.
'This Is Insane'! SecState Blinken's Assessment of 2023 Does NOT Line Up With Reality
Doug P.
Three Year Letterman Momentarily Takes His Mask Off to Reveal His Secrets
FuzzyChimp
The Biden Admin Has Set ANOTHER Record (in a Disastrous Way of Course)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection' justmindy
Advertisement