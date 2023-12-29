CO SecState's Lecture About Trump and the Rule of Law Is 100 Percent Pure Projection

As you know, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows joined a Colorado Supreme Court decision in unilaterally deciding that Donald Trump shouldn't be on the primary ballot in her state. Trump will ultimately end up on the ballot in both states but Bellows will be praised at lib cocktail parties so all is well:

Maine’s top election official has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, in a shock decision based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows paused her decision pending a potential appeal in state court, which Trump’s team said they intend to file. The decision makes Maine the second state to disqualify Trump from office, after the Colorado Supreme Court handed down its own stunning ruling that removed him from the ballot earlier this month. The development is a significant victory for Trump’s critics, who, citing the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, say they’re trying to enforce a constitutional provision that was designed to protect the country from anti-democratic insurrectionists.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said something quite telling when praising Bellows:

Colo. Sec. of State @JenaGriswold praises "brave & courageous" Maine colleague for banning Trump from the ballot:



"I don’t believe there should be some loophole in the Constitution that puts only Donald Trump above the law and Constitution when he incites rebellion" pic.twitter.com/WIMqTNzB1g — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 29, 2023

Trump's not trying to put himself "above the law," but the Left is certainly trying to put him beneath it, all while constantly lecturing about the need to preserve the "rule of law" and "democracy":

There isn’t a constitutional loophole putting him above the law. There also isn’t one stripping him of due process rights just because you really don’t like him.



Lawless, power-hungry people justifying their lawlessness by claiming to love the law. https://t.co/t3FaPbX7O3 — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 29, 2023

It's all just so ironic and hypocritical.

Absolutely bat 💩 crazy. — 🎄Kristi🎄 (@TheyCallMeNans) December 29, 2023

And then some!

Not a Trumper, but how exactly is he above the law if he hasn’t been convicted of anything? — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) December 29, 2023

That's the thing -- you don't have to be a Trump voter to recognize the irony of what's happening here.

Someone hasn’t read Section 5 of the 14th Amendment. I guarantee SCOTUS has, though. pic.twitter.com/LAI1oH3O2k — Nu Nyo 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇮🇱 (@Nu_Ny0) December 29, 2023

Yes, Alan Dershowitz pointed that out recently.

He has not been convicted of any crime — Malison Peters (@LoloMalison) December 29, 2023

When it comes to these wacko Dems, the "election interference," "insurrection" and "rebellion" calls are coming from inside their own houses. The hypocrisy and projection levels are off the charts.

