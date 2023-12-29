CO SecState's Lecture About Trump and the Rule of Law Is 100 Percent Pure Projection

OUCH! Legal Analyst Takes Apart Maine SecState's Trump Ruling ('When You've Lost CNN...')
Doug P.  |  4:55 PM on December 29, 2023
Screenshot of meme

As you know, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows joined a Colorado Supreme Court decision in unilaterally deciding that Donald Trump shouldn't be on the primary ballot in her state. Trump will ultimately end up on the ballot in both states but Bellows will be praised at lib cocktail parties so all is well: 

Maine’s top election official has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, in a shock decision based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.” 

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows paused her decision pending a potential appeal in state court, which Trump’s team said they intend to file. 

The decision makes Maine the second state to disqualify Trump from office, after the Colorado Supreme Court handed down its own stunning ruling that removed him from the ballot earlier this month. The development is a significant victory for Trump’s critics, who, citing the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, say they’re trying to enforce a constitutional provision that was designed to protect the country from anti-democratic insurrectionists. 

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said something quite telling when praising Bellows: 

Trump's not trying to put himself "above the law," but the Left is certainly trying to put him beneath it, all while constantly lecturing about the need to preserve the "rule of law" and "democracy": 

It's all just so ironic and hypocritical.

And then some!

That's the thing -- you don't have to be a Trump voter to recognize the irony of what's happening here.

Yes, Alan Dershowitz pointed that out recently.

When it comes to these wacko Dems, the "election interference," "insurrection" and "rebellion" calls are coming from inside their own houses. The hypocrisy and projection levels are off the charts.

*** 

