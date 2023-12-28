Media Has a Fresh Bombshell Trump Allegation to Pursue (This One Involves 'Home Alone 2')

As if there's not enough Trump-related news and claims for the media to chew on, BBC News was among media outlets bringing something else to the table:

State run news is dead… — Don Carter (@d1carter) December 28, 2023

Bringing us the most important stories. — Rich Coupe (@rich_coupe) December 28, 2023

BBC out here breaking today's biggest stories wide open — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) December 28, 2023

What's the new "worse than Hitler" story?

It's a doozy:

Trump denies bullying his way into Home Alone 2 https://t.co/A077hib6gp — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 28, 2023

Special Counsel Jack Smith might be able to get a fresh indictment out of this bombshell of an allegation:

Donald Trump has angrily denied claims by the director of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York that he bullied his way into a now famous cameo. The former president made a brief appearance in the 1992 film in a scene filmed at the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time. Director Chris Columbus said Mr Trump insisted on appearing in the film if they used the hotel as a location. But Mr Trump said the filmmakers were "begging" him to appear. "I was very busy, and didn't want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent," he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

"Democracy" was in grave danger that day!

An actual news story... https://t.co/ERaiy1OKGW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 28, 2023

I guess there’s no other news for the BBC to cover. You really don’t hate the media enough. 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/Fbug7UeNuV — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) December 28, 2023

If Trump ends up in the White House again perhaps Adam Schiff will use that story as the basis for another impeachment.

