Media Has a Fresh Bombshell Trump Allegation to Pursue (This One Involves 'Home Alone 2')

Doug P.  |  3:02 PM on December 28, 2023
meme

As if there's not enough Trump-related news and claims for the media to chew on, BBC News was among media outlets bringing something else to the table:

What's the new "worse than Hitler" story?

It's a doozy:

Special Counsel Jack Smith might be able to get a fresh indictment out of this bombshell of an allegation

Donald Trump has angrily denied claims by the director of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York that he bullied his way into a now famous cameo.

The former president made a brief appearance in the 1992 film in a scene filmed at the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time.

Director Chris Columbus said Mr Trump insisted on appearing in the film if they used the hotel as a location.

But Mr Trump said the filmmakers were "begging" him to appear.

"I was very busy, and didn't want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent," he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

"Democracy" was in grave danger that day!

If Trump ends up in the White House again perhaps Adam Schiff will use that story as the basis for another impeachment. 

*** 

