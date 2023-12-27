Study of Journos' Political Leanings Indicates 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' MIGHT Be TOTAL BS

It's Weird That The People Who Think the Origin of COVID-19 Is Important...
Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on December 27, 2023
Artist Angie

Prepare to be shocked!

Everybody ready?

OK, here we go: 

That many identify as right of center, eh?

A new study from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications found that just 3.4% of American journalists are Republicans.

The study is based “on an online survey with 1,600 U.S. journalists conducted in early 2022” and is the latest in a series of studies stretching back to 1971 that take the temperature of the fourth estate’s partisan lean, job satisfaction, and professional attitudes.

When the first iteration of the study came out over 50 years ago, 35.5% of respondents said they were Democrats, 25.7% said they were Republicans, and 32.5% said they were Independents.

And with that, we're reminded of former CNN reporter Chris Cillizza's infamous comeback to allegations of bias in journalism:

It's Weird That The People Who Think the Origin of COVID-19 Is Important Can't Say Why
Brett T.
Maybe the actual surprising part is the percentage of journos who identify as being right of center:

The Left won't rest until every "journalist" is a Democrat, just maintain the industry's objectivity.

*** 

