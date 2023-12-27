NY Times Puts 2017 'Weather Is Not the Same As Climate' Reminder on Hold

Champions of 'Saving Democracy' NOT Happy Michigan's Supreme Court Won't Keep Trump off...
Doug P.  |  12:40 PM on December 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

For many in the U.S., this year's Christmas was a bit warmer than it usually is. Predictably, the climate change alarmist media saw that as an opportunity (the same would have been true if Christmas was colder than usual).

The New York Times did its climate change alarmist duty in reporting about the warmer-than-usual holiday in the Minneapolis area. John Kerry and Al Gore will approve of this spin while flying overhead in their private jets: 

"A visceral feeling of what climate change looks and feels like." It was a little more comfortable outside than some previous years on Christmas, sure. 

You'd think at some point they'd get embarrassed, but that's not going to happen. The attempts to politicize the weather to push agendas are increasingly shameless. 

The Times suspended their own "rule," all in the name of science:

For some reason when they use "science" and "feelings" in the same piece, we get even more skeptical than usual.

"So dishonest" is the MSM in a nutshell these days.

