NY Times Puts 2017 'Weather Is Not the Same As Climate' Reminder on Hold

For many in the U.S., this year's Christmas was a bit warmer than it usually is. Predictably, the climate change alarmist media saw that as an opportunity (the same would have been true if Christmas was colder than usual).

The New York Times did its climate change alarmist duty in reporting about the warmer-than-usual holiday in the Minneapolis area. John Kerry and Al Gore will approve of this spin while flying overhead in their private jets:

A scientist called it “a visceral feeling of what climate change looks and feels like.” A high of 54 degrees made this Christmas Day the warmest on record in the Minneapolis area, according to the National Weather Service. https://t.co/yhBtlcuIo1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 27, 2023

"A visceral feeling of what climate change looks and feels like." It was a little more comfortable outside than some previous years on Christmas, sure.

Commonly known as "the weather" amongst normal people. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 27, 2023

You'd think at some point they'd get embarrassed, but that's not going to happen. The attempts to politicize the weather to push agendas are increasingly shameless.

The NY Times says because it was warm for a few days in December in Minnesota, it was climate change. https://t.co/kTsfGEuby8 pic.twitter.com/1lpNu6TleY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 27, 2023

The Times suspended their own "rule," all in the name of science:

For some reason when they use "science" and "feelings" in the same piece, we get even more skeptical than usual.

Warmest on record means very little in science unless by multiple points. So dishonest https://t.co/Wb1OpBW3mu pic.twitter.com/QO6SH6AOsj — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 27, 2023

"So dishonest" is the MSM in a nutshell these days.

***

