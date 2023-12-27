Champions of 'Saving Democracy' NOT Happy Michigan's Supreme Court Won't Keep Trump off the Ballot

NY Times Puts 2017 'Weather Is Not the Same As Climate' Reminder on...
Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on December 27, 2023

The Michigan Supreme Court was “not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court," so a lower court's ruling will stand and Donald Trump will remain on the primary ballot

In an order released Wednesday, the Michigan state Supreme Court rejected an attempt to have former President Trump disqualified from appearing on the primary ballot over the 14th Amendment’s insurrection ban.

[...]

The top court’s decision comes after a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court, which is temporarily on hold, that kicked the former president off the ballot over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Predictably, it's been noticed that some of the people who ironically think "saving democracy" means keeping President Biden's possible 2024 Republican opponent off the ballot aren't taking the Michigan Supreme Court news very well: 

NBC News legal analyst and former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner equated it to Trump being a bank robber but still being allowed to be president of the bank:

A glance at some of the replies to that post is quite telling. Some think that you don't need to be convicted of any crime to be punished as if you were -- all to "save democracy," or something.

As usual, when the Left says "saving democracy" they mean saving Democrats and keeping them in power by any means necessary.

