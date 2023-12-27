Biden Returned to White House After Vacation, Left Next Day for Vacation

Socialist Magazine Wants to Nationalize Greyhound so it Can be Run as Well...
Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on December 27, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Biden and family vacationed over Christmas at Camp David, and then returned to the White House. However, that was only for a few hours, because the president then departed for St. Croix for a New Year's vacation: 

File under "H" for "having solved all other problems: 

Yes, actually.

It also won't surprise you to know that "Middle-Class Joe" and family will stay on St. Croix at the home of one of those billionaires he says doesn't pay his fair share in taxes:

Joe and Jill Biden have escaped Washington D.C. and landed on the Caribbean island of St. Croix for a vacation and a free stay at the home of billionaire Democratic donors.

The president and first lady stepped off Air Force One on Wednesday afternoon with his 19-year-old granddaughter Natalie, the daughter of his late son Beau, for the break on the sunny beaches of the U.S. Virgin Island. 

The family will ring in the New Year surrounded by sunny beaches as he faces continued questions about his 2024, dire polls and an increase in attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East. 

People also continue to pour across the southern border illegally, but that's going as planned as far as the Biden White House is concerned. 

Hey, vacations can be stressful.

All is well!

*** 

