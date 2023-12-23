Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then...
Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan Unifier He's Been

Doug P.  |  2:16 PM on December 23, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There's likely never been a White House that has had such a massive chasm between rhetoric and reality as the Biden administration. 

Example #1,438 has been posted to the POTUS account on X, and it's something else: 

HAHAHAHA!

Wait, they're serious?

Ah yes, that was such a unifying speech!

The @POTUS account definitely should have had a beverage warning on that doozy.

The only way Biden could be described as a unifier is that every day the majority of people who agree this administration has been a disaster grows. 

We'll close with a good question about the POTUS posts:

It could be written by any one of a number of liars and gaslighters working in the White House press office.

*** 

