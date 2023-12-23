Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan Unifier He's Been

There's likely never been a White House that has had such a massive chasm between rhetoric and reality as the Biden administration.

Example #1,438 has been posted to the POTUS account on X, and it's something else:

Advertisement

When I came to office, most Americans assumed that bipartisanship was impossible. I never believed it.



This year, we've made real progress –



Together. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2023

This year is proof that there's much more that unites us than divides us.



But there is so much more to do.



Here's to delivering more progress in 2024. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2023

HAHAHAHA!

Wait, they're serious?

Is this you, promoting unity and bipartisanship? pic.twitter.com/fCtC6xnfkN — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 23, 2023

Ah yes, that was such a unifying speech!

WARNING CHOKING HAZARD ⚠️ Don’t consume any kind of beverage while reading this post…



This might be the biggest lie he’s ever told… 🤥🤥🤥 #LakeBoss 🇺🇸 https://t.co/dN8HOITskv — Lake Boss 🚤🐟🐕‍🦺🇺🇸 (@ClayDeux) December 23, 2023

The @POTUS account definitely should have had a beverage warning on that doozy.

Bipartisan Biden = arresting & removing his political opponents from the ballot. https://t.co/Qrgni53Spc — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) December 23, 2023

The only way Biden could be described as a unifier is that every day the majority of people who agree this administration has been a disaster grows.

His handlers think going after political opponents is bringing us together. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/9IWkyQKLBN — Diane (@DianeMomofZeus) December 23, 2023

We'll close with a good question about the POTUS posts:

Who writes this crap? — ‘Clear and Present Danger' Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) December 23, 2023

It could be written by any one of a number of liars and gaslighters working in the White House press office.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!