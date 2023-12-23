Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan Unifier He's Been

There's likely never been a White House that has had such a massive chasm between rhetoric and reality as the Biden administration.
Example #1,438 has been posted to the POTUS account on X, and it's something else:
When I came to office, most Americans assumed that bipartisanship was impossible. I never believed it.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2023
This year, we've made real progress –
Together.
This year is proof that there's much more that unites us than divides us.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2023
But there is so much more to do.
Here's to delivering more progress in 2024.
HAHAHAHA!
Wait, they're serious?
Is this you, promoting unity and bipartisanship? pic.twitter.com/fCtC6xnfkN— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 23, 2023
You don’t say… 🙄 https://t.co/7p40gifobv pic.twitter.com/sSVe9ANDZA— Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) December 23, 2023
Ah yes, that was such a unifying speech!
WARNING CHOKING HAZARD ⚠️ Don’t consume any kind of beverage while reading this post…— Lake Boss 🚤🐟🐕🦺🇺🇸 (@ClayDeux) December 23, 2023
This might be the biggest lie he’s ever told… 🤥🤥🤥 #LakeBoss 🇺🇸 https://t.co/dN8HOITskv
The @POTUS account definitely should have had a beverage warning on that doozy.
Bipartisan Biden = arresting & removing his political opponents from the ballot. https://t.co/Qrgni53Spc— Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) December 23, 2023
The only way Biden could be described as a unifier is that every day the majority of people who agree this administration has been a disaster grows.
His handlers think going after political opponents is bringing us together. 🤦♀️ https://t.co/9IWkyQKLBN— Diane (@DianeMomofZeus) December 23, 2023
We'll close with a good question about the POTUS posts:
Who writes this crap?— ‘Clear and Present Danger' Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) December 23, 2023
It could be written by any one of a number of liars and gaslighters working in the White House press office.
***
