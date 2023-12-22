Sean Davis Destroys Dem/Media Attempts to Make Trump a Hitler Superfan (Projection Nuke INCOMING)

President Biden's poll numbers continue to plummet, which leaves the Democrats and MSM with only one hope: Try and convince everybody that the leading Republican candidate is a big fan of Adolph Hitler.

Advertisement

Or, as former Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill dubbed him recently, "worse than Hitler":

McCaskill: “A lot of people have tried to draw similarities between Mussolini and Hitler, and the use of the terminology like vermin, and the — the drive that those men had towards autocracy and — and dictatorship. The difference, though, I think, makes Donald Trump even more… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 22, 2023

The media's more than happy to try and help the Left sell that approach (while also trying to sell a book):

Trump's denial in Iowa this week that he had read "Mein Kampf" was not the first time he has denied reading Hitler -- or the first time there was reason for him to issue such a denial.



Here's a quick look at Trump's well-documented obsession with Adolf Hitler, an obsession that… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) December 21, 2023

Even President Biden's getting in on the Godwin's Law action:

President Biden's campaign compared former President Trump's language to that of Adolf Hitler in a graphic posted to X on Wednesday. https://t.co/psvUlH29SC — Axios (@axios) December 21, 2023

The Federalist's Sean Davis spotted some serious irony in the Left's "Trump is like, or worse than, Hitler" rhetoric that was obviously a coordinated talking point:

Joe Biden is imprisoning his political opponents while his friends cheer the murder of Jews and his administration funnels cash to Hamas and Iran, but yeah it’s the other guy who’s Hitler. https://t.co/MPqUHabpUQ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 22, 2023

That's exactly what's been happening!

CLASSIC MARXISM PROJECT UNTO YOUR ENEMIES WHAT THEY THEMSELVES ARE GUILTY OF https://t.co/61uOX3yil4 — RiskyBusiness (@Sentinelranch) December 22, 2023

The projection is strong from the Dems & their media propagandists.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!