Sean Davis Destroys Dem/Media Attempts to Make Trump a Hitler Superfan (Projection Nuke INCOMING)

Doug P.  |  2:01 PM on December 22, 2023
Twitchy

President Biden's poll numbers continue to plummet, which leaves the Democrats and MSM with only one hope: Try and convince everybody that the leading Republican candidate is a big fan of Adolph Hitler.

Or, as former Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill dubbed him recently, "worse than Hitler":

The media's more than happy to try and help the Left sell that approach (while also trying to sell a book): 

Even President Biden's getting in on the Godwin's Law action:

The Federalist's Sean Davis spotted some serious irony in the Left's "Trump is like, or worse than, Hitler" rhetoric that was obviously a coordinated talking point: 

That's exactly what's been happening!

The projection is strong from the Dems & their media propagandists.

*** 

