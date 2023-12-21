He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP...
Maine Vote to Ban Gas-Powered Cars in Favor of EVs Postponed the Most Ironic of Reason

Doug P.  |  12:35 PM on December 21, 2023
The new trend for many states is for their political leaders to push for banning gas-powered cars to embrace an all-EV future. The future, however, might not embrace the effectiveness of vehicles that only run on batteries that rely on electricity to charge them. 

An ironic example of "what could possibly go wrong" has been spotted in Maine:

"We're delaying a vote to make all vehicles electric because there's no power" might swoop in for the distinction of Most Ironic Story of 2023 just under the wire!

That kind of warning is called "foreshadowing" for anybody who chooses not to ignore it. 

This does as good a job as anything in explaining why an "all EV" approach could backfire:

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection (Maine BEP) has postponed its expected vote on the controversial California-style vehicle emissions regulations, a package of rules that would eventually all but ban the sale of new traditional gas-powered cars and trucks in Maine. 

This comes as a direct result of Gov. Janet Mills’ (D) Civil State of Emergency declaration on December 19 that was issued in response to the deadly and destructive storm that took place on Monday. 

[,,,]

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 186,000 Central Maine Power (CMP) customers and 46,000 Versant customers are still without power.

Yeah, you're still going to want gas-powered vehicles in the future in spite of what the eco-zealots are trying to do.

Our sides hurt. 

That's what the Democrats do -- they invent problems to "solve" that end up causing other disasters that they also want to "solve" while spending trillions of dollars along the way.

