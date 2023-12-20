Sen. J.D. Vance Absolutely Destroys AP Journo's Effort to Make Biden's Border Disaster About Trump

Let's Take a Look at How Gavin Newsom's 10-Year Plan to End SF...
Doug P.  |  11:13 AM on December 20, 2023
Twitchy

President Biden's approval numbers are circling the drain lower by the day, and one area where Americans think this administration has been an absolute disaster is the issue of border security, or insecurity as it were: 

At least the Biden White House knows they can count on many "journalists" to try and spin their way out of that mess, and when it comes to carrying Democrats' water few outfits do more heavy lifting than the Associated Press.

One AP reporter was recorded asking Republican Sen. J.D. Vance about something Trump said recently. As usual, Left tried to turn Trump's remarks about a consequence of Biden's open border into another "Trump sounds like Hitler" narrative, but Vance wasn't having any of it:

Please pay attention, Republicans, because that's how it's done.

"AP" and "shame" are synonymous.

That's what the AP does, all under the guise of "journalism."

