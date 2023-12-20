Sen. J.D. Vance Absolutely Destroys AP Journo's Effort to Make Biden's Border Disaster About Trump

President Biden's approval numbers are circling the drain lower by the day, and one area where Americans think this administration has been an absolute disaster is the issue of border security, or insecurity as it were:

NEW Fox News Poll: 63% disapprove of Joe Biden's job on border security. #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/6tdSf4esSv — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 17, 2023

At least the Biden White House knows they can count on many "journalists" to try and spin their way out of that mess, and when it comes to carrying Democrats' water few outfits do more heavy lifting than the Associated Press.

One AP reporter was recorded asking Republican Sen. J.D. Vance about something Trump said recently. As usual, Left tried to turn Trump's remarks about a consequence of Biden's open border into another "Trump sounds like Hitler" narrative, but Vance wasn't having any of it:

LISTEN: Sen. J.D. Vance destroys an AP reporter who asks about Trump’s “poisoning the blood of our country” remarks.



Audio obtained by @DailyCaller: pic.twitter.com/a6WTO0WRb4 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 19, 2023

Please pay attention, Republicans, because that's how it's done.

Brilliant and shame on AP https://t.co/TBKE4zamDk — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 20, 2023

"AP" and "shame" are synonymous.

Personally (and i did not listen to the entire speech) I thought he may have meant to say "Poisoning the life blood of our country" and skipped the 'life' part unintentionally. yes, Hitler used the word 'blood' in his speeches. Hitler also drank water. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 19, 2023

Who is this @AP reporter?



She is pushing fake news - and delivering the ruling party’s talking points. https://t.co/jcUNYB7lwm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 19, 2023

That's what the AP does, all under the guise of "journalism."

