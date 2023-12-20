Julio Rosas' Border Aftermath Pic Should Be in Republican Ads (the Biden Years in a Nutshell)

Joy Behar's Take on CO Court Removing Trump From the Ballot is Heavy...
Doug P.  |  1:23 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

With each passing day, the situation at the country's southern border gets increasingly out of control, all with the blessing of President Biden and DHS Secretary Mayorkas: 

This is all by Biden administration design:

America’s border crisis is worsening with a record 12,600 migrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection officers in 24 hours Monday, according to Fox News.

Pictures showed a sea of thousands of newly arrived migrants huddled in neat lines as they awaited processing after illegally crossing into Eagle Pass, Texas.

Many had walked across the Rio Grande river which serves as the border between the US and Mexico with plans to seek asylum.

Unreal.

Julio Rosas shared a photo that struck us as the perfect representation of the Biden presidency -- the last three years in a nutshell: 

It seems like that might at least trigger the eco-lefties, but guess not. It sort of looks like the National Mall after Obama's first inauguration.

Rosas also said that it's the worst he's seen the area:

Next November can't come fast enough.

*** 

