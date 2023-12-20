Julio Rosas' Border Aftermath Pic Should Be in Republican Ads (the Biden Years in a Nutshell)

With each passing day, the situation at the country's southern border gets increasingly out of control, all with the blessing of President Biden and DHS Secretary Mayorkas:

Today's cover: Record 12,600 migrants encountered at border in 24 hours — as backlog for immigration hearings breaks 3 million https://t.co/h0lpRmoGyW pic.twitter.com/4TjuNKBRmw — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2023

This is all by Biden administration design:

America’s border crisis is worsening with a record 12,600 migrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection officers in 24 hours Monday, according to Fox News. Pictures showed a sea of thousands of newly arrived migrants huddled in neat lines as they awaited processing after illegally crossing into Eagle Pass, Texas. Many had walked across the Rio Grande river which serves as the border between the US and Mexico with plans to seek asylum.

Unreal.

Julio Rosas shared a photo that struck us as the perfect representation of the Biden presidency -- the last three years in a nutshell:

On the ground in Eagle Pass, TX. This is a small example of the many debris fields along the US side of the Rio Grande. Illegal immigrants dump their wet clothes and change into a new set after wading across the river. pic.twitter.com/tcpa5TvmCx — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 20, 2023

It seems like that might at least trigger the eco-lefties, but guess not. It sort of looks like the National Mall after Obama's first inauguration.

I'm old enough to recall when they filed suit to block the wall for butterflies. pic.twitter.com/SRBoVKebiM — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 20, 2023

Where is Great Thunberg when we need her? — Phil Williams (@SenPhilWilliams) December 20, 2023

Where is the Democrats crying about pollution and trash? Hypocrites — NAPWP (@NAPWP587902) December 20, 2023

Thank you Biden supporters. This shows how much you care about the environment, no one cares more than you! 🙄 https://t.co/yuvTuAp4bN — Dondi's Girl (@Pointblank_78) December 20, 2023

Rosas also said that it's the worst he's seen the area:

Meanwhile, groups of illegal immigrants continue to enter into Eagle Pass, resulting in long lines to wait to be processed. This is by far the worst I’ve seen the area. pic.twitter.com/KM9amzSUd1 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 20, 2023

Next November can't come fast enough.

