Things My Dad Taught Me
Media Leaves Out Part of Story About Ex FBI Agent Sentenced to Prison...
HA! WATCH Jen Psaki's Guest Go Full-Out Blue Anon With INSANE Claim About...
WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of C...

Mollie Hemingway & Others Extinguish Adam Schiff's Attempt to Rekindle the 'Russia Collusion' BS

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on December 15, 2023
Meme

Back in June, the House censured Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff for -- well, basically being a serial liar and career slimeball: 

The House voted Wednesday to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments he made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, rebuking the Democrat and frequent critic of the former president along party lines. 

Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured. He was defiant ahead of the vote, saying he will wear the formal disapproval as a “badge of honor” and charging his GOP colleagues of doing the former president’s bidding. 

“I will not yield,” Schiff, who is running for the Senate in his home state, said during debate over the measure. “Not one inch.”

And Schiff has kept his promise not to yield one inch because he's still as big of a dirtbag as ever who is trying th "get the old band back together" when it comes to rekindling his coveted "Russia collusion" narrative: 

THIS again? What a worm.

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway kicks off the tweetdown of Schiffty: 

Schiff knows that'll be enough to get him invited back on CNN and MSNBC to continue to push his debunked BS.

Weird how that worked out, isn't it? It's almost like the "Trump/Russia collusion" claims have been 100 percent pure projection.

*** 

