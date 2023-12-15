Mollie Hemingway & Others Extinguish Adam Schiff's Attempt to Rekindle the 'Russia Collusion' BS

Back in June, the House censured Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff for -- well, basically being a serial liar and career slimeball:

The House voted Wednesday to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments he made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, rebuking the Democrat and frequent critic of the former president along party lines. Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured. He was defiant ahead of the vote, saying he will wear the formal disapproval as a “badge of honor” and charging his GOP colleagues of doing the former president’s bidding. “I will not yield,” Schiff, who is running for the Senate in his home state, said during debate over the measure. “Not one inch.”

And Schiff has kept his promise not to yield one inch because he's still as big of a dirtbag as ever who is trying th "get the old band back together" when it comes to rekindling his coveted "Russia collusion" narrative:

Today it was reported that a binder with top-secret information on Russian election interference vanished under Trump’s watch.



That classified information still hasn’t been found.



Demonstrating once again, Trump’s utter disregard for our national security. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2023

THIS again? What a worm.

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway kicks off the tweetdown of Schiffty:

Adam Schiff, who for years lied and claimed he had secret evidence of Russia collusion to steal the 2016 election, and who leaked lies to propagandists to keep that hoax going, is bitterly clinging to the Russia collusion scam. Dangerous. https://t.co/qafXKNlVp7 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 15, 2023

Schiff knows that'll be enough to get him invited back on CNN and MSNBC to continue to push his debunked BS.

Schiff didn’t say a word when his side leaked top secret info about out the Carter Page FISAs, I’d choose because it advanced the bogus collusion narrative he was pushing. https://t.co/gUHd1iHn8L — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 15, 2023

It’s probably next to the evidence you kept promising against Trump https://t.co/jCavXSNmup — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) December 15, 2023

Hahaha he’s STILL doing this. Even after being publicly shamed and censored.



Such a pathetic clown https://t.co/x7Y1d0CCyX — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 15, 2023

You were already censured for your role in spreading the Russian collusion lie. Now you are spreading this.



You are a sick man who should be expelled from congress. https://t.co/4G6jGTimKm — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) December 15, 2023

Reported by not verified. You’re an idiot https://t.co/hXyh9UsEt7 — J. Henry Starcher (@Johnhenrystarc1) December 15, 2023

Funny this is the story today when Charles McGonigal gets sentenced for what he falsely accused Trump of doing….colluding sigh Russia. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) December 15, 2023

Weird how that worked out, isn't it? It's almost like the "Trump/Russia collusion" claims have been 100 percent pure projection.

***

