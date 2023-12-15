Media Leaves Out Part of Story About Ex FBI Agent Sentenced to Prison for Russia Collusion

White Privilege Has Got NOTHIN' on Creepy, Sleazy, Skeezy, Dreadful, Degenerate Hunter Bid...
Doug P.  |  11:05 AM on December 15, 2023
Journalism meme

A former FBI official has been sentenced for colluding with Russia.

There's also some serious irony that in some media circles isn't being deemed worthy of mentioning:

Here's that full post: 

JUST IN: Former FBI official Charles McGonigal, who helped investigate Trump for 'colluding' with Russia, has been sentenced to four years in prison for colluding with Russia. 

Read that again. 

McGonigal accepted over $17,000 from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska who he supplied information to. 

Deripaska is a close associate of Vladimir Putin and has a net worth of about $3 billion. 

"Charles McGonigal violated the trust his country placed in him by using his high-level position at the FBI to prepare for his future in business," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. 

"Once he left public service, he jeopardized our national security by providing services to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian tycoon who acts as Vladimir Putin’s agent." 

They always accuse you of what they are doing...

An agent investigating the bogus allegations of Trump and his campaign colluding with Russia was colluding with Russia? You can't make this stuff up.

Oddly enough, this ABC News report doesn't at all mention the irony that McGonigal was one of the FBI agents investigating bogus allegations of Trump colluding with Russia. 

CBS Mornings didn't seem to have enough time to point out that this was one of the agents dealing in the "Trump/Russia collusion" allegations that came from the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The story on CBS News' website doesn't mention the "Trump/Russia collusion investigation" connection either. 

There's no mention of it in this Washington Post story:

Ah, "journalism"!

The New York Post did find that detail interesting enough to include in their story:

Ironically, prior to getting ensnared in his own Russia-related misconduct, McGonigal helped the bureau investigate former President Donald Trump's purported ties to Moscow.

In August, National Review reported that McGonigal got the "Trump/Russia collusion" investigation ball rolling, which ended up being a glaring example of election interference: 

McGonigal relayed his knowledge of this interaction to the FBI in July 2016. An internal email from McGonigal on the matter served as the impetus for opening a case into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia interfering in the 2016 election.

Much of the mainstream media for some reason didn't think that was worth mentioning in their reports. 

*** 

