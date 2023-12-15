Media Leaves Out Part of Story About Ex FBI Agent Sentenced to Prison for Russia Collusion

A former FBI official has been sentenced for colluding with Russia.

There's also some serious irony that in some media circles isn't being deemed worthy of mentioning:

JUST IN: Former FBI official Charles McGonigal, who helped investigate Trump for 'colluding' with Russia, has been sentenced to four years in prison for colluding with Russia.



Read that again.



McGonigal accepted over $17,000 from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska who he supplied… pic.twitter.com/Py9J2AmBrm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 15, 2023

Here's that full post:

An agent investigating the bogus allegations of Trump and his campaign colluding with Russia was colluding with Russia? You can't make this stuff up.

In a moment I'll post a fascinating 2016 timeline of DOJ personnel hirings and firings surrounding the operation against @realDonaldTrump

McGonigal was one of the flurry of changes/ placements around the campaign.

To me it looks like a group of folks were put in place in DC and… https://t.co/3XFXkUEuSh — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) December 15, 2023

Oddly enough, this ABC News report doesn't at all mention the irony that McGonigal was one of the FBI agents investigating bogus allegations of Trump colluding with Russia.

Charles McGonigal, one of the highest-ranking FBI agents to ever face criminal charges, was sentenced to over four years in prison on Thursday for secretly colluding with a Russian oligarch. https://t.co/bqmMCwt1Su — ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2023

CBS Mornings didn't seem to have enough time to point out that this was one of the agents dealing in the "Trump/Russia collusion" allegations that came from the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Charles McGonigal, a former FBI official in New York, has been sentenced for taking secret payments from a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/5IDH3imjAN pic.twitter.com/u0WsFKMnq6 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 15, 2023

The story on CBS News' website doesn't mention the "Trump/Russia collusion investigation" connection either.

There's no mention of it in this Washington Post story:

Former FBI official Charles McGonigal, who served as chief of counterintelligence in the bureau’s New York City office, on Thursday was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his illicit work for a Russian oligarch. https://t.co/oq8litLehD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 14, 2023

Ah, "journalism"!

The New York Post did find that detail interesting enough to include in their story:

Ironically, prior to getting ensnared in his own Russia-related misconduct, McGonigal helped the bureau investigate former President Donald Trump's purported ties to Moscow.

In August, National Review reported that McGonigal got the "Trump/Russia collusion" investigation ball rolling, which ended up being a glaring example of election interference:

McGonigal relayed his knowledge of this interaction to the FBI in July 2016. An internal email from McGonigal on the matter served as the impetus for opening a case into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia interfering in the 2016 election.

Much of the mainstream media for some reason didn't think that was worth mentioning in their reports.

***

