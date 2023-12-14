Hunter Biden's Denial of Father's Wrongdoing Sure Sounded Familiar to Jesse Watters

Yesterday Hunter Biden appeared outside the U.S. Capitol to say he would not comply with a congressional subpoena for a deposition behind closed doors. Biden instead insisted on a public hearing knowing that wouldn't happen, and as a result, he escaped being interviewed (but not a possible Contempt of Congress charge).

During Hunter's statement, the president's son played the victim and also said the following about his father:

HUNTER BIDEN:



"My father was not financially involved in my business...not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman...and certainly not as an artist!" pic.twitter.com/GPLplj5vtM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

"My father was not financially involved in my business" is quite the pivot from the original "never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings."

Fox News' Jesse Watters thought Hunter Biden's claim about his father brought back memories of another notorious denial:

First, it was Joe didn't know anything. Now, it's "I did not have financial relations with that man, Joe Biden."



Hunter who has loved drugs, prostitutes, bribes, stiffing his ex for alimony, hiding from paternity suits, using racial slurs and sleeping with spies- says it's the… pic.twitter.com/HTcljJHyKf — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) December 14, 2023

That denial did have a certain "Bill Clinton" ring to it! Even Bill looks like it gave him a feeling of deja vu:

To make things even more awkward, here's President Biden saying anybody held in Contempt of Congress should be prosecuted by the DOJ:

Remember when @JoeBiden said those who defy subpoenas should be prosecuted? pic.twitter.com/TOpveNjDEg — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) December 13, 2023

***

