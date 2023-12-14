Hunter Biden's Denial of Father's Wrongdoing Sure Sounded Familiar to Jesse Watters

WATCH: Alyssa Milano Sings About Insemination And We have All the Questions
Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on December 14, 2023
Meme

Yesterday Hunter Biden appeared outside the U.S. Capitol to say he would not comply with a congressional subpoena for a deposition behind closed doors. Biden instead insisted on a public hearing knowing that wouldn't happen, and as a result, he escaped being interviewed (but not a possible Contempt of Congress charge).

During Hunter's statement, the president's son played the victim and also said the following about his father:

"My father was not financially involved in my business" is quite the pivot from the original "never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings."

Fox News' Jesse Watters thought Hunter Biden's claim about his father brought back memories of another notorious denial:

That denial did have a certain "Bill Clinton" ring to it! Even Bill looks like it gave him a feeling of deja vu:

To make things even more awkward, here's President Biden saying anybody held in Contempt of Congress should be prosecuted by the DOJ:

