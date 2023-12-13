L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway

Is the "idiot activists blocking freeways for __________" reason trend getting old yet? Of course it is.

However, that happened again in Los Angeles on Wednesday as a bunch of people demanding an Israeli ceasefire blocked the 110 Freeway:

Protesters block traffic on the 110 Freeway in downtown LA https://t.co/pY6Lq5dSrA — KCAL News (@kcalnews) December 13, 2023

The police weren't being proactive enough (at least not against the highway sit-in ne'er-do-wells), so some drivers took things into their own hands -- and by "things" we mean these activist jagoffs:

Angry drivers in L.A. trying to remove anti-Israel protesters blocking a road.



Via @ImMeme0 pic.twitter.com/kwGMBabmh5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 13, 2023

Tensions heighten between drivers and protestors on the 110 Freeway DTLA, as the roadway is blocked during Wednesday a.m. rush hour traffic pic.twitter.com/rO1itiCJy7 — KCAL News (@kcalnews) December 13, 2023

School buses full of kids were stopped on the highway for a long time, not that the losers blocking the road cared:

Two school buses full of children were stuck on 110 freeway for over an hour, during a Wednesday morning roadway protest calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war pic.twitter.com/domuskcGL5 — KCAL News (@kcalnews) December 13, 2023

At what point does something much more aggressive happen because of this tactic?

People are trying to get to and from jobs and important places and these selfish knobs are larping oppression to disrupt these people's lives solely for their own need to attention whore. https://t.co/1N3K49k2SK — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 13, 2023

What do those idiots blocking traffic think is going to happen, anyway? Is Benjamin Netanyahu going to get on the phone with the IDF and say "we need a ceasefire so the 110 in L.A. can get moving again"?

So, who's going to be the very first place in America to put an end to deliberately blocking traffic for protests by putting protesters that do it in jail for a year? https://t.co/zeatePGRFS — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 13, 2023

In many cities, it seems that the police end up taking action against angry drivers and not the losers blocking traffic.

People are getting tired of this shit and I'm here for it. https://t.co/P05PNeLwO7 — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) December 13, 2023

I call for an immediate steamroller. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 13, 2023

Why don't they all go over to Gaza and stop it themselves? — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) December 13, 2023

Apparently it's just easier to block the 110 Freeway in a place 7,500 miles away.

***

