Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't...
We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...
President Joe Biden Asks the Press to 'Step Out' Before Walking Away
Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL
For SOME Reason the NY Times Didn't Think This 1 Word From Hunter...
Julie Kelly Lays Out What SCOTUS Taking This Case Could Mean for J6...
Senator Kennedy Left Speechless After Confronting Biden Nominee for Ignoring Abuse
Jim Jordan Notes Hunter Biden's 'Huge Departure' From Original Spin on Joe's Business...
Nancy Mace Suggests Hunter Biden Should Be Held in Contempt of Congress
REALLY? AOC Says Republicans 'Don't Have a Single Witness' to Any Biden Wrongdoing
Hunter Biden Plays the Victim Card (and the Media's Helping Deal)

L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway

Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on December 13, 2023
Anchorman meme

Is the "idiot activists blocking freeways for __________" reason trend getting old yet? Of course it is.

However, that happened again in Los Angeles on Wednesday as a bunch of people demanding an Israeli ceasefire blocked the 110 Freeway:

Advertisement

The police weren't being proactive enough (at least not against the highway sit-in ne'er-do-wells), so some drivers took things into their own hands -- and by "things" we mean these activist jagoffs: 

School buses full of kids were stopped on the highway for a long time, not that the losers blocking the road cared:

At what point does something much more aggressive happen because of this tactic? 

What do those idiots blocking traffic think is going to happen, anyway? Is Benjamin Netanyahu going to get on the phone with the IDF and say "we need a ceasefire so the 110 in L.A. can get moving again"?

Recommended

Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't a 'Good Guy' In WWII
Brett T.
Advertisement

In many cities, it seems that the police end up taking action against angry drivers and not the losers blocking traffic.

Apparently it's just easier to block the 110 Freeway in a place 7,500 miles away.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't a 'Good Guy' In WWII
Brett T.
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies a Congressional Subpoena
Doug P.
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Amy Curtis
We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US
Amy Curtis
Julie Kelly Lays Out What SCOTUS Taking This Case Could Mean for J6 Defendants, Trump & the DOJ
Doug P.
Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't a 'Good Guy' In WWII Brett T.
Advertisement