KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies a Congressional Subpoena

After Hunter Biden's remarks this morning outside the Capitol where he made it known he would defy a congressional subpoena, the House Oversight Committee said they'd move forward with Contempt of Congress proceedings:

🚨HOLDING HUNTER BIDEN IN CONTEMPT🚨



Hunter Biden defied a lawful subpoena today, and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. There will be no special treatment because his last name is Biden.



Joe Biden & his family must be held accountable for their corruption. pic.twitter.com/TFcWpVl4PK — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 13, 2023

Obviously this whole matter was a topic of discussion at today's White House briefing, but mostly only for some of the reporters. Jean-Pierre just dodged as usual:

.@DailyMail's @RobCrilly: "You just said the President was familiar w/his son was going to say today. Was the President involved in drafting it, discussing it? Did he offer advice?"



KJP: "I don't have anything else to add. He was familiar. I don't have anything else to add." pic.twitter.com/zm1VK8z6lo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 13, 2023

DOOCY: "If I called my dad and said, 'I am about to violate a congressional subpoena,' he'd probably say 'Son, you shouldn't do that!' Was there any attempt by President Biden to talk his son out of it today?!"



KJP: "You're gonna call your dad Steve?!" pic.twitter.com/1mJSrKfvEq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

And then KJP was presented with Biden's own words about people who defy congressional subpoenas, which was why she wanted to try and move on so quickly:

.@DailyMail's @RobCrilly: "You were asked what the President -- what his stance was on people who defy congressional subponeas. In 2021, he was that...and he said he believes the Justice Dept should prosecute them. Is that still his position?"



KJP: "I don't have anything to add" pic.twitter.com/n6MZbocrxm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 13, 2023

"I don't have anything to add." Because of course.

Only when republicans defy subpoenas… this doesn’t apply to democrats and certainly not to THIS president and his clan! — formerlyJarjarbug (@FJarjarbug) December 13, 2023

As usual, this time it's "D"ifferent!

***

