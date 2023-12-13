KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies a Congressional Subpoena

We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US
Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on December 13, 2023

After Hunter Biden's remarks this morning outside the Capitol where he made it known he would defy a congressional subpoena, the House Oversight Committee said they'd move forward with Contempt of Congress proceedings:

Obviously this whole matter was a topic of discussion at today's White House briefing, but mostly only for some of the reporters. Jean-Pierre just dodged as usual: 

And then KJP was presented with Biden's own words about people who defy congressional subpoenas, which was why she wanted to try and move on so quickly:

"I don't have anything to add." Because of course.

As usual, this time it's "D"ifferent!

*** 

