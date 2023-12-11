Newest Biden Campaigner is Nothing Short of Good News for the GOP (Even Lefties are Mocking This)

Look Out Fox Nation! Tucker Carlson Announces New Subscription Based News and Video...
Doug P.  |  3:23 PM on December 11, 2023
AngieArtist

Only 11 months are remaining until the 2024 presidential election, and President Biden's approval numbers continue to plummet. 

What's the Biden campaign's special weapon? Maybe they don't have one, but it does appear that they have Hillary Clinton warming up in the bullpen:

"Excellent!" - RNC

Maybe a reporter could ask Karine Jean-Pierre why the Biden campaign would want the help of what they call an "election denier" (when a Republican does the denying). 

If Hillary would go to coal country and pledge to put them all out of work (again) the Republican nominee would certainly appreciate it.

Even Mehdi Hasan is mocking this news:

Then again, maybe Hillary's doing this because she's thinking about throwing her hat in the ring while helping the Dems usher Biden out the door.

