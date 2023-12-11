Newest Biden Campaigner is Nothing Short of Good News for the GOP (Even Lefties are Mocking This)

Only 11 months are remaining until the 2024 presidential election, and President Biden's approval numbers continue to plummet.

What's the Biden campaign's special weapon? Maybe they don't have one, but it does appear that they have Hillary Clinton warming up in the bullpen:

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton’s role in President Biden's re-election campaign is expected to grow in the new year. https://t.co/xBitATTHr5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 10, 2023

"Excellent!" - RNC

BREAKING: Biden has enlisted Election Denier Hillary Clinton to help sell his re-election bid pic.twitter.com/LoTl4Zn96W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 10, 2023

Maybe a reporter could ask Karine Jean-Pierre why the Biden campaign would want the help of what they call an "election denier" (when a Republican does the denying).

Lol. They want trump to win. https://t.co/Lz0pNHYYNK — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy 🍀🚂🇵🇸 (@SarcasmStardust) December 11, 2023

Democrats are desperate to lose this election. https://t.co/pWzKis6csE — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) December 10, 2023

Why? She could barely campaign for herself in 2016. https://t.co/HQ3VNgzL55 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) December 11, 2023

If Hillary would go to coal country and pledge to put them all out of work (again) the Republican nominee would certainly appreciate it.

Great!

Because if there’s someone who knows how to win a Presidential Election, it’s Hills. 😂 https://t.co/gFGa0JDLrQ pic.twitter.com/Apdo5aZm9i — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) December 10, 2023

Even Mehdi Hasan is mocking this news:

Ah yes, when you’re a Democrat struggling to beat Donald Trump, you call for help from… *checks notes*… the last Democrat to lose to Donald Trump. https://t.co/C2JQc3m7Bd — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 11, 2023

Then again, maybe Hillary's doing this because she's thinking about throwing her hat in the ring while helping the Dems usher Biden out the door.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!