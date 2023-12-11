GREAT News! Al Gore Says UN's Climate Change Summit Might Be a 'Complete Failure'

The United Nations climate change summit, which is called COP28, is a meeting of global warming alarmists who are seeking ways to force humanity (not necessarily themselves) to eliminate fossil fuels and meat from their diets while they fly on private jets and dine on wagyu burgers.

This year's meeting is, ironically, in oil-rich Dubai, and it looks like the Chicken Little of Global Warming, Al Gore, is not happy with the "progress" that's being made:

COP28 is now on the verge of complete failure. The world desperately needs to phase out fossil fuels as quickly as possible, but this obsequious draft reads as if OPEC dictated it word for word. It is even worse than many had feared. It is “Of the Petrostates, By the Petrostates… — Al Gore (@algore) December 11, 2023

Here's the Goracle's entire post:

COP28 is now on the verge of complete failure. The world desperately needs to phase out fossil fuels as quickly as possible, but this obsequious draft reads as if OPEC dictated it word for word. It is even worse than many had feared. It is “Of the Petrostates, By the Petrostates and For the Petrostates.” It is deeply offensive to all who have taken this process seriously. There are 24 hours left to show whose side the world is on: the side that wants to protect humanity’s future by kickstarting the orderly phase out of fossil fuels or the side of the petrostates and the leaders of the oil and gas companies that are fueling the historic climate catastrophe. In order to prevent COP28 from being the most embarrassing and dismal failure in 28 years of international climate negotiations, the final text must include clear language on phasing out fossil fuels. Anything else is a massive step backwards from where the world needs to be to truly address the climate crisis and make sure the 1.5°C goal doesn’t die in Dubai.

Can we "phase out" fossil fuels immediately while all these clowns are in Dubai so they can't come back home?

What a shame.



Let us know when you have the viable alternatives on a global scale to replace all of these things you will be phasing out.



Meanwhile - we will keep everyone warm, clothed and fed and we will move them around.



We will keeping making 1000s of consumer products… https://t.co/iNgdJDFKRa — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) December 11, 2023

There is simply no replacement on a global or even national scale for fossil fuels. Gore knows that but he's got an alarmist agenda that has been profitable for him in the past to keep pushing.

Do you think that this guy ever gets tired of being wrong about literally everything?? https://t.co/RXHWQ34j9R — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) December 11, 2023

Apparently not.

We are witnessing Algore's green fantasy colliding with reality in real-time.



For those wondering, this is what happens when green lies try to shift without a clutch. https://t.co/1id8hpfFBH — Larry Behrens 🇺🇸 (@larrybehrens) December 11, 2023

Why would somebody like Al Gore attend a "climate change" summit that's in Dubai? The answer is simple: Because that's where the money is.

Hey, if @AlGore hates this final agreement, it must be pretty ideal. Approve it now! https://t.co/q8D9vcAzc9 — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) December 11, 2023

According to Gore, how many times has everybody on the planet already died because of climate change? Maybe that's why he's starting to pivot to mental health.

