GREAT News! Al Gore Says UN's Climate Change Summit Might Be a 'Complete Failure'

Doug P.  |  2:27 PM on December 11, 2023
Jensen Walker/Paramount Pictures via AP

The United Nations climate change summit, which is called COP28, is a meeting of global warming alarmists who are seeking ways to force humanity (not necessarily themselves) to eliminate fossil fuels and meat from their diets while they fly on private jets and dine on wagyu burgers

This year's meeting is, ironically, in oil-rich Dubai, and it looks like the Chicken Little of Global Warming, Al Gore, is not happy with the "progress" that's being made:

Here's the Goracle's entire post:

COP28 is now on the verge of complete failure. The world desperately needs to phase out fossil fuels as quickly as possible, but this obsequious draft reads as if OPEC dictated it word for word. It is even worse than many had feared. It is “Of the Petrostates, By the Petrostates and For the Petrostates.” It is deeply offensive to all who have taken this process seriously. There are 24 hours left to show whose side the world is on: the side that wants to protect humanity’s future by kickstarting the orderly phase out of fossil fuels or the side of the petrostates and the leaders of the oil and gas companies that are fueling the historic climate catastrophe. In order to prevent COP28 from being the most embarrassing and dismal failure in 28 years of international climate negotiations, the final text must include clear language on phasing out fossil fuels. Anything else is a massive step backwards from where the world needs to be to truly address the climate crisis and make sure the 1.5°C goal doesn’t die in Dubai.

Can we "phase out" fossil fuels immediately while all these clowns are in Dubai so they can't come back home?

There is simply no replacement on a global or even national scale for fossil fuels. Gore knows that but he's got an alarmist agenda that has been profitable for him in the past to keep pushing. 

Apparently not.

Why would somebody like Al Gore attend a "climate change" summit that's in Dubai? The answer is simple: Because that's where the money is.

According to Gore, how many times has everybody on the planet already died because of climate change? Maybe that's why he's starting to pivot to mental health.

*** 

