UN Climate Summit Eco-Alarmists Want to Keep YOU From Eating Meat but Here's What's on THEIR Menu

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on December 08, 2023
Meme Screenshot

One positive thing about the Left is that their hypocrisy is completely predictable so there are never any surprises. We saw it during Covid shutdowns when people like Gavin Newsom still dined out and Nancy Pelosi didn't have to miss any salon appointments. We see it even more when climate change alarmists fire up their private jets to fly halfway around the world to warn about the dire consequences of the burning of fossil fuels. 

We also see it on their convention menus at those conferences. 

First, here's a reminder that these same people would like you to subsist on an insect diet and be forced to stop eating meat to "save the planet":

 

So, the United Nations, which is currently holding the COP28 "climate conference" in oil-rich Dubai, is trying to keep people from eating meat. 

Meanwhile, guess some of what's on the menu at the climate change alarmists' conference: 

From Fox News:

According to the summit's online portal, its food offerings include "juicy beef," "slabs of succulent meat," smoked wagyu burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and "melt-in-your-mouth BBQ" in addition to African street BBQ, fast casual Mexican fare and an Asian option that has a "touch of French flair." The revelation comes as the U.N. faces criticism for preparing a first-of-its-kind report that is expected to be published at the summit and call for lower meat consumption.

The U.N.'s Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) will publish its first-ever global food systems’ road map during an upcoming COP28 session, which is expected to recommend nations that "over-consume meat" to limit their consumption as part of a broader effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The U.N. has, for years, called for individuals to ditch animal-based diets, which it says "have a high impact on our planet."

How many #COP28 attendees will take leftovers in doggie bags to enjoy on their private plane flights back home?

You will also ride a bicycle in a "15-minute city" with an unreliable power grid while the elites keep their private jets, mansions and wagyu burgers.

*** 

