AP Got Marching Orders From the Biden WH About the Economy and They're RUNNING With Them

The numbers are fairly consistent these days in showing that most Americans think "Bidenomics" is a disaster for them:

CNN Poll: How worried are you about the state of the economy?



Aug. 2020:

58% - Worried

41% - Not Worried



Nov. 2023:

84% - Worried

16% - Not Worried

—

Most Important issue

Economy: 42%

Border security: 11%

Foreign Policy/Nat. Security: 10%https://t.co/tLg8ssMLBx pic.twitter.com/dGNbEHk1OP — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 6, 2023

The Biden White House laughably would like everybody to believe that people think the economy sucks because of Fox News and other media outlets that don't participate in their gaslighting effort.

Fortunately for this administration, they have the Associated Press and others who are helping them try to convince people that they have more money than they really do, inflation isn't a problem and prices are down:

Biden goes into 2024 with the economy getting stronger, but voters feel horrible about it https://t.co/lQVpzLbNsN — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2023

Did Karine Jean-Pierre write this?

President Joe Biden goes into next year’s election with a vexing challenge: Just as the U.S. economy is getting stronger, people are still feeling horrible about it. Pollsters and economists say there has never been as wide a gap between the underlying health of the economy and public perception. The divergence could be a decisive factor in whether the Democrat secures a second term next year. Republicans are seizing on the dissatisfaction to skewer Biden, while the White House is finding less success as it tries to highlight economic progress. “Things are getting better and people think things are going to get worse — and that’s the most dangerous piece of this,” said Democratic pollster Celinda Lake, who has worked with Biden. Lake said voters no longer want to just see inflation rates fall — rather, they want an outright decline in prices, something that last happened on a large scale during the Great Depression.

The media's attempt to convince people they're better off than their "perception" tells them is something else.

People that actually buy gas, go to the grocery store, buy clothes, go to the grocery store are to be discounted because Biden says so. https://t.co/VytoEIHDcF — Candice (@Candice_AZ) December 11, 2023

Yeah the reality of the working class is really undermining his made up victories and corporate support 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) December 11, 2023

The economy is still pretty good for the glitzy Hollywood types that Biden just had fundraisers with in California, which is probably why the president thinks the economy is fantastic.

