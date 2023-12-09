Miranda Devine Reminds NY Times (and Others) Why Hunter Biden Indictments Don't Link to Joe

Breaking: Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead At 82
Doug P.  |  9:07 AM on December 09, 2023
Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP

The New York Times is reporting that the nine new indictments of Hunter Biden are "far from helpful to the Republicans" because they provide no link to Joe Biden (because they didn't focus on the source of all the money Hunter spent on everything except taxes): 

The scathing and salacious federal indictment against Hunter Biden on tax evasion charges has provided a boost to House Republicans at a critical time in their impeachment inquiry against President Biden, spotlighting the kind of wrongdoing by his son that they have repeatedly tried and failed to connect to the president himself.

Republicans immediately hailed the indictment — with descriptions of payments to “various women,” stays at deluxe hotels, a membership at a “sex club” and at least one Lamborghini rental written off as business expenses in a “scheme” to dodge a $1 million tax bill — as a validation of their inquiry. The charges, they said, would never have been brought without the testimony of two I.R.S. agents who have become congressional whistle-blowers and blew up a “sweetheart” plea deal between Hunter Biden and prosecutors.

Yet in the most critical respect, the indictment is far from helpful to the Republicans: It never mentions President Biden, not even indirectly, and provides no evidence linking the misdeeds of the son to the father.

Biden and the Democrats also know they can count on the Washington Post's Philip Bump to keep the Bird Box blindfold firmly over his eyes when it comes to evidence of Joe Biden wrongdoing:

The New York Post's Miranda Devine has served up a great explanation for why the MSM can report there's "no evidence linking the misdeeds of the son to the father": 

Here's that entire post:

So deceptive @nytimesHunter Biden's indictment is "far from helpful to the Republicans: It never mentions President Biden, not even indirectly, and provides no evidence linking the misdeeds of the son to the father." 

You know why. Every investigative avenue that led to Joe Biden was blocked. This is entirely the point that IRS investigators Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley have been making and it is why they were forced to blow the whistle. Just a few examples of malfeasance: 

- The FBI FD 1023 alleging Joe was bribed $5m by Ukraine was kept from investigators. 

- Investigators were refused access to Hunter's laptop that the FBI had buried. 

- Search warrants of Joe's Delaware estate were denied and to Hunter's storage unit were leaked to his lawyers. 

- Questions about "The Big Guy" were not allowed. 

- Interviews with Biden family members were banned. 

- Joe's presidential transition team was tipped off that the FBI was about to interview Hunter in Dec. 2020 (and thus they never did). The DOJ, FBI and Delaware US Attorney's office made certain Joe was protected.

Exactly. If MSM "journalism" still existed the Times and Post might be digging into those things. 

Instead, their job seems to be to help block any trails that lead to any possible wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

Just imagine these reports if this was the Trump family.

Anything is possible at this point.

*** 

