Washington Post Workers Walked Out on the Job This Week
'FUN!' James Woods ALREADY in 'Take No Prisoners' Mode for Upcoming Election Season...
RUH-ROH! Deep Dive On Rashida Tlaib Reveals Longstanding Link to Group Openly PRAISING...
'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line...
Joe Biden Scolding People Who Don't Pay Their 'Fair Share' in Taxes Earns...
Sen. John Kennedy Had Very a Simple, Yet Important, Question for FBI Director...
WATCH Trailer for Rob Reiner's Soon-to-Flop Doc. About SKEERY Christian Nationalism (Guess...
HMM: Here's a GREAT Question About Biden's 'Loan Repayment' Excuse
Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters...
What Gunman Said After Opening Fire on an Albany Synagogue Sounds Pretty Hate...
Now That Hunter Biden Has Been Hit With 9 NEW Charges We Can...
Moroccan Illegal Immigrant Has a Message for Joe Biden
'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About...
Uh Oh: After Humiliating Congressional Hearing, U Penn President Magill May Be Asked...

Hunter Biden Calls Elon Musk a 'Very Damaged Human Being'

Doug P.  |  12:46 PM on December 08, 2023
meme

Now this is richer than the richest holiday cheesecake. We'll get to that in just a second.

First, a reminder that Hunter Biden has been hit with new charges, this time related to alleged tax evasion:

Advertisement

Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son intensifies against the backdrop of the 2024 election. 

The new charges filed Thursday — three felonies and six misdemeanors — are in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018. They come after the implosion of a plea deal over the summer that would have spared him jail time, putting the case on track to a possible trial as his father campaigns for reelection. 

Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” special counsel David Weiss said in a statement. The charges are centered on at least $1.4 million in taxes Hunter Biden owed during between 2016 and 2019, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. The back taxes have since been paid. 

You're also familiar with the contents of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop.

Add it all up and it's apparently the fault of Elon Musk, who Biden called a "damaged human being" in possibly the most hilarious example of projection in recent memory: 

Wow! That's something else.

Recommended

Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hunter also called Musk the "dumbest smart man" he's ever seen, which is interesting coming from the smartest man his dad knows who just got hit with an additional nine indictments.

And of course you can't have a Biden getting into trouble without "Russian disinformation campaign" allegations being brought up:

Maybe Musk is just miffed because Musk hasn't bought any of his art and questions its purpose:

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch)
Sam J.
'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line Item in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
'FUN!' James Woods ALREADY in 'Take No Prisoners' Mode for Upcoming Election Season (Poor Hunter, LOL!)
Sam J.
RUH-ROH! Deep Dive On Rashida Tlaib Reveals Longstanding Link to Group Openly PRAISING Hamas for Oct 7
Sam J.
WATCH Trailer for Rob Reiner's Soon-to-Flop Doc. About SKEERY Christian Nationalism (Guess WHO'S In It)
Sam J.
'Hang On, Here We Go': CUH-RAZY Thread Goes DOWN the Rabbit Hole About the Arlington, VA House EXPLOSION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ya' LOVE to See It: NYU Student Who Tore Down Israeli Hostage Posters BOO-HOOS About Consequences (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement