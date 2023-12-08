Hunter Biden Calls Elon Musk a 'Very Damaged Human Being'

Now this is richer than the richest holiday cheesecake. We'll get to that in just a second.

First, a reminder that Hunter Biden has been hit with new charges, this time related to alleged tax evasion:

Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son intensifies against the backdrop of the 2024 election. The new charges filed Thursday — three felonies and six misdemeanors — are in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018. They come after the implosion of a plea deal over the summer that would have spared him jail time, putting the case on track to a possible trial as his father campaigns for reelection. Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” special counsel David Weiss said in a statement. The charges are centered on at least $1.4 million in taxes Hunter Biden owed during between 2016 and 2019, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. The back taxes have since been paid.

You're also familiar with the contents of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop.

Add it all up and it's apparently the fault of Elon Musk, who Biden called a "damaged human being" in possibly the most hilarious example of projection in recent memory:

Wow! That's something else.

lol now he blame Elon, what a shameless person — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@WR_Samurai) December 8, 2023

Hunter also called Musk the "dumbest smart man" he's ever seen, which is interesting coming from the smartest man his dad knows who just got hit with an additional nine indictments.

And of course you can't have a Biden getting into trouble without "Russian disinformation campaign" allegations being brought up:

Hunter Biden on the corruption allegations against him: "This may not, in every aspect, be a Russian disinformation campaign, but it literally has every earmark of what the Russians did!" pic.twitter.com/BbJRWmjpVQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

Maybe Musk is just miffed because Musk hasn't bought any of his art and questions its purpose:

Elon Musk Weighs in on Hunter Biden's Artwork Sales



"That seems unlikely to be a legit transaction." pic.twitter.com/bvSBzT5fgy — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 31, 2023

***

