Sen. Warnock Will NOT Let Record Turnout in Ga. Ruin Dems' 'Voter Suppression' Narrative

The Democrats' "Georgia voter suppression laws" narrative, which the rightful governor of that state, Stacy Abrams, helped spread, resonated so deeply in 2021 that Major League Baseball moved the All-Star game out of the state. Nothing has changed but for some reason, the MLB All-Star Game in 2025 will be in Atlanta.

In the 2022 midterms last year, voter turnout records in Georgia were smashed:

A recent survey by the U.S. Census Bureau confirms that Georgia voters shattered turnout and participation rates in the 2022 midterm elections, leading the Southeast region. Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau published Voter Registration in 2022 Highest in 20 Years for Congressional Elections. The survey confirms that Georgia’s election infrastructure is strong, finding a balance between voter accessibility and election security that promotes high turnout. “Georgia is the bellwether state, and because of that Georgia voters play a key role in choosing our nation’s course,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “It’s easy to cast your vote in Georgia, and voters have the confidence that their vote will count.”

Add it all up and finally the Democrats will give up pushing the "voter suppression" nonsense, right?

Nope! Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrative and he's sticking to it, in spite of all kinds of evidence to the contrary:

Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock says record turnout in the midterm election "should not give people the false impression that there's no voter suppression in Georgia" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/P2v9PW84Nr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

This certainly isn't the first time Warnock has tried to save the Left's preferred narrative even as voters turn out in record numbers.

Just like record number of Black voters didn't mean there's no voter suppression.



Voter suppression is a fringe issue, relegated to the most extreme Democrats. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 6, 2023

Clearly Warnock's helping Dems set the stage of excuses in case the Republicans win Georgia next year.

So record turnout, he wins and yet there is voter suppression. — SFD (@snafustu) December 6, 2023

Warnock's got a narrative and he's sticking to it!

