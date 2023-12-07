Biden Campaign Spox Wants Voters to Remember Something (Does This Guy Secretly Work For Trump?)

The Biden White House, along with the president's reelection campaign, continue to take ownership of the economy that they've branded "Bidenomics." The problem is that the vast majority of Americans think "Bidenomics" sucks:

Nearly two-thirds, or 63 percent, now say they disapprove of Biden. The president and his allies have largely shrugged off polling that some point to as warning signs for his reelection bid — as concerns about the economy and other issues continue to circulate. J ust a third of voters in the new poll said they approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, down three points from October, while 67 percent disapprove.

The Democrats are perplexed and think Biden's lousy polling numbers are partly due to the media not doing a better job of convincing people they're better off even when they're not.

Meanwhile, a Biden campaign spokesman wants Dems and the media to remind voters where they were economically before Biden took office:

Biden campaign spokesman Quentin Fulks on the economy: "It's really important to remind the American people where they were four years ago before Joe Biden took office!"



(Just 14% of voters say they're better off under Biden) pic.twitter.com/kqnY4a2zhJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

Does he really think that's a good idea?

Democrats believe they need to “remind” unwitting Americans who aren’t capable of forming their own judgements & opinions about the economy based on their interactions with it.



A strategy that has—and will continue to be—an unmitigated disaster. — Michael Bars (@MichaelBars_) December 7, 2023

"Unmitigated disaster" is the perfect way to describe what the Biden administration has been for America.

Oh we remember. $1.99 gas, 2-3/4% mortgages, 2% inflation. Good times. @JoeBiden trashed that with #Bidenflation — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) December 6, 2023

A secure border, no wars, and the list goes on. Is that Biden campaign spox a secret Trump operative?

