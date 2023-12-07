Does Calling for the Genocide of Jews Constitute Harassment? These College Presidents Can’...
Even Bartenders Are OFFICIALLY Embarrassed by AOC After Her Latest SNAFU Defending Bowman...
Sen. Warnock Will NOT Let Record Turnout in Ga. Ruin Dems' 'Voter Suppression'...
It's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Savagely Ends Chris Christie’s Campaign in JUST...
BlackRock Freaks TF OUT After DeSantis Straight-Up OWNS Them During GOP Debate and...
Biden Administration Set to SEIZE Rights on Drug Patents
Ibram X. Kendi's Comments About ‘Whiteness’ Sound Awfully Racist
Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending...
BRAVO! Don't Look Now but Jon Lovitz Just Totally, Completely, and Absolutely DECIMATED...
TOOL Sen. Chris Murphy Tells a WHOPPER About His Crap Gun-Grabber Bill, Gets...
BREAKING: White House Interns Demand Ceasefire - NBC Continues Being a Joke
Dylan Mulvaney Is As Popular at Penn State As Bud Light
President Joe Biden Wanted to Play Both Lacrosse AND Football but Couldn't
AOC Says Targeting Trans Children for Playing Sports Makes All Women Less Safe

Biden Campaign Spox Wants Voters to Remember Something (Does This Guy Secretly Work For Trump?)

Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on December 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House, along with the president's reelection campaign, continue to take ownership of the economy that they've branded "Bidenomics." The problem is that the vast majority of Americans think "Bidenomics" sucks:

Advertisement

Nearly two-thirds, or 63 percent, now say they disapprove of Biden.

 The president and his allies have largely shrugged off polling that some point to as warning signs for his reelection bid — as concerns about the economy and other issues continue to circulate. J

ust a third of voters in the new poll said they approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, down three points from October, while 67 percent disapprove. 

The Democrats are perplexed and think Biden's lousy polling numbers are partly due to the media not doing a better job of convincing people they're better off even when they're not. 

Meanwhile, a Biden campaign spokesman wants Dems and the media to remind voters where they were economically before Biden took office: 

Does he really think that's a good idea?

Recommended

Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism
Sam J.
Advertisement

"Unmitigated disaster" is the perfect way to describe what the Biden administration has been for America.

A secure border, no wars, and the list goes on. Is that Biden campaign spox a secret Trump operative?

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism
Sam J.
It's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Savagely Ends Chris Christie’s Campaign in JUST Under 60 Seconds (Watch)
Sam J.
Even Bartenders Are OFFICIALLY Embarrassed by AOC After Her Latest SNAFU Defending Bowman (Watch)
Sam J.
BlackRock Freaks TF OUT After DeSantis Straight-Up OWNS Them During GOP Debate and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Sen. Warnock Will NOT Let Record Turnout in Ga. Ruin Dems' 'Voter Suppression' Narrative
Doug P.
BRAVO! Don't Look Now but Jon Lovitz Just Totally, Completely, and Absolutely DECIMATED Rashida Tlaib
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism Sam J.
Advertisement