Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the Ages

The White House and other Democrats continue to have one strategy when it comes to addressing President Biden's dismal polling numbers on the economy (and pretty much everything else). The strategy? Lie about how great things are going and hope nobody notices they've been increasingly worse off since Biden took office.

The Democrats' account on X set themselves up for reality checks in a big way with their "all aboard the Biden Express" post:

All aboard the Biden Express 🚂 pic.twitter.com/Pmkbvvz58b — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 5, 2023

The real "Biden Express" looks very different.

Actual photo of the Biden Express pic.twitter.com/BXbJuritYb — Jason Stafford (@Skeletor_2196) December 5, 2023

This would be more fitting: pic.twitter.com/CwncgmFOhn — 🇺🇸 1 pi$$ed off Otto Werkr 🇺🇸 (@OttoWerkr) December 5, 2023

"All aboard the Biden Express"? If anything people are scrambling to get as far away from that train as possible.

It’s like campaigning against 10 year olds. The Biden Express for most Americans looks more like this. https://t.co/QWA5wbaks2 pic.twitter.com/YfVF84ZJ65 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 5, 2023

Metaphor alert:

This is an apt analogy for the current administration. They are going nowhere while circling a once thriving tree that has been killed for their amusement. https://t.co/y6pcuKPyZb — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) December 6, 2023

But maybe the Transportation Secretary deserves a sarcastic round of applause:

I see Buttigieg FINALLY got a train system right, at least… https://t.co/F3aIo5yCAR — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) December 5, 2023

History will record this as the actual "Biden Express":

Good AM from Lukeville, AZ, where there were more mass illegal crossings last night & approximately 800+ illegal immigrants are camped. Huge amounts of adult men from around the world. Lots from Africa. Most tell us they are here for opportunity & plan to go to NYC/blue cities. pic.twitter.com/cWZ6wjrfB6 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

Next November can't come fast enough.

