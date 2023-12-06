Taylor Swift: TIME Magazine's Person of the Year For 2023
Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the Ages

Doug P.  |  10:07 AM on December 06, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The White House and other Democrats continue to have one strategy when it comes to addressing President Biden's dismal polling numbers on the economy (and pretty much everything else). The strategy? Lie about how great things are going and hope nobody notices they've been increasingly worse off since Biden took office. 

The Democrats' account on X set themselves up for reality checks in a big way with their "all aboard the Biden Express" post: 

The real "Biden Express" looks very different.

"All aboard the Biden Express"? If anything people are scrambling to get as far away from that train as possible.

Metaphor alert:

But maybe the Transportation Secretary deserves a sarcastic round of applause:

History will record this as the actual "Biden Express":

Next November can't come fast enough.

*** 

