DHS Chief Mayorkas' Swipe at Gov. Abbott is 100 Percent Pure Projection

During a presidential debate before the 2020 election, Joe Biden said that migrants should "surge to the border" if he ended up in the White House. Well, Biden's in the White House and the "surge to the border" just keeps getting larger:

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,000 migrant encounters at the southern border yesterday, the highest single day total ever recorded. This includes 10,200+ Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, amongst the highest daily totals for BP ever recorded. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

Secretary of Homeland Security, who insists the border is secure, nevertheless thinks Texas and other border areas should just take all these people in without sending them to Dem-run "sanctuary cities." The Biden administration would like the problem they created to remain Gov. Greg Abbott's problem, but the Texas governor's not having it.

With that in mind, this might be the most glaring example of psychological projection of the entire year. Check out Mayorkas' shameless spin (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Secretary ⁦@AliMayorkas⁩: Gov. ⁦@GregAbbott_TX⁩ sending migrants to Democrat-run cities “is an abdication of governance responsibility” pic.twitter.com/0ISLWG3j4p — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 6, 2023

Is Mayorkas for real? Biden and Mayorkas should both be impeached for dereliction of constitutional duty when it comes to national security, and Greg Abbott's the one abdicating his responsibility?

So if it’s up to the states to handle this influx, then the responsible thing to do would send them back over the border. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 6, 2023

Mayorkas would whine about that too.

Wasn’t the Biden administration flying them to Republican cities in the middle of the night? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 6, 2023

It's OK when they do it.

Mayorkas abdicated federal responsibility by making the southern border an open turnstile. https://t.co/bOEB6Q5Oja — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) December 6, 2023

"Of course we want them here. We just don't want them HERE." https://t.co/5qrJTYHUQc — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 6, 2023

"As long as we're not forced to be exposed to the negative effects of the policies we have in place all it well!"

