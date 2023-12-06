Insulting: Woke Leftist Thinks Wearing a Dress, Throwing on Some Makeup Makes Him...
Biden Calls House Oversight Evidence 'a Bunch of Lies' and Then Can't Leave...
Why Is Everyone Acting Shocked by This Moment From Fox News' Trump Town...
BINGO! Riley Gaines Explains What's 'Unfathomable' About Her Congressional Testimony
Taylor Swift Quote Mashes Up Horcruxes, Gandalf, and Infinity Stones Leaving the Internet...
GOP Rep. & Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Leaving House at End of Year
A New Biden Endorsement Just Dropped (THIS One Should Be in a GOP...
Al Gore, Noted Inventor of the Internet, Wants to Ban Social Media Algorithms...
Remember When Biden Promised to Build Half a Million EV Chargers? Well…
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Helps Jog Sen. Durbin's Memory About Epstein Flight Log Request
A Legend: TV Writer, Producer Norman Lear Dead At 101
Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the...
Taylor Swift: TIME Magazine's Person of the Year For 2023
Law Professor Laments 'Sex Exceptionalism' for Israel's 'Disproportionate' Response to Ham...

DHS Chief Mayorkas' Swipe at Gov. Abbott is 100 Percent Pure Projection

Doug P.  |  3:13 PM on December 06, 2023
Meme screenshot

During a presidential debate before the 2020 election, Joe Biden said that migrants should "surge to the border" if he ended up in the White House. Well, Biden's in the White House and the "surge to the border" just keeps getting larger:

Advertisement

Secretary of Homeland Security, who insists the border is secure, nevertheless thinks Texas and other border areas should just take all these people in without sending them to Dem-run "sanctuary cities." The Biden administration would like the problem they created to remain Gov. Greg Abbott's problem, but the Texas governor's not having it.

 With that in mind, this might be the most glaring example of psychological projection of the entire year. Check out Mayorkas' shameless spin (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Is Mayorkas for real? Biden and Mayorkas should both be impeached for dereliction of constitutional duty when it comes to national security, and Greg Abbott's the one abdicating his responsibility? 

Recommended

Biden Calls House Oversight Evidence 'a Bunch of Lies' and Then Can't Leave the Room Fast Enough
Doug P.
Advertisement

Mayorkas would whine about that too.

It's OK when they do it.

"As long as we're not forced to be exposed to the negative effects of the policies we have in place all it well!"

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Calls House Oversight Evidence 'a Bunch of Lies' and Then Can't Leave the Room Fast Enough
Doug P.
BINGO! Riley Gaines Explains What's 'Unfathomable' About Her Congressional Testimony
Doug P.
Taylor Swift Quote Mashes Up Horcruxes, Gandalf, and Infinity Stones Leaving the Internet Confused
ArtistAngie
Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the Ages
Doug P.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Helps Jog Sen. Durbin's Memory About Epstein Flight Log Request
Doug P.
Breaking: Texas, The Federalist, and The Daily Wire File Lawsuit Against U.S. State Department
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Calls House Oversight Evidence 'a Bunch of Lies' and Then Can't Leave the Room Fast Enough Doug P.
Advertisement