NY Times' Warning About a 2nd Trump Term Makes Irony & Projection Detectors Explode

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on December 04, 2023
meme

With less than one year to go until the 2024 presidential election, the media's already at DEFCON-1 when it comes to trying to spread panic about a possible second Trump term. 

The latest issue of The Atlantic contains 24 -- yes, 24 -- essays warning about the danger a second Trump term would bring. 

The New York Times has gotten in on that action, and our irony detector nearly exploded after seeing this one: 

Apparently trying to jail a political opponent is only a "threat to democracy" if a Republican candidate makes the threat. 

It's just unreal that a team of "reporters" can write this without at least saying "this seems like some seriously ironic projection":

As he runs for president again facing four criminal prosecutions, Mr. Trump may seem more angry, desperate and dangerous to American-style democracy than in his first term. But the throughline that emerges is far more long-running: He has glorified political violence and spoken admiringly of autocrats for decades.

[...]

More than anything else, Mr. Trump’s vow to use the Justice Department to wreak vengeance against his adversaries is a naked challenge to democratic values. Building on how he tried to get prosecutors to go after his enemies while in office, it would end the post-Watergate norm of investigative independence from White House political control.

Getting prosecutors to go after political enemies? Who would DO such a thing!?

*** 

