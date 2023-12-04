NY Times' Warning About a 2nd Trump Term Makes Irony & Projection Detectors Explode

With less than one year to go until the 2024 presidential election, the media's already at DEFCON-1 when it comes to trying to spread panic about a possible second Trump term.

Advertisement

The latest issue of The Atlantic contains 24 -- yes, 24 -- essays warning about the danger a second Trump term would bring.

The New York Times has gotten in on that action, and our irony detector nearly exploded after seeing this one:

Who will tell the Times? pic.twitter.com/ykcyZD1KZE — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) December 4, 2023

Apparently trying to jail a political opponent is only a "threat to democracy" if a Republican candidate makes the threat.

perish the thought https://t.co/bp2N1kOWTR — a newsman (@a_newsman) December 4, 2023

It's just unreal that a team of "reporters" can write this without at least saying "this seems like some seriously ironic projection":

As he runs for president again facing four criminal prosecutions, Mr. Trump may seem more angry, desperate and dangerous to American-style democracy than in his first term. But the throughline that emerges is far more long-running: He has glorified political violence and spoken admiringly of autocrats for decades. [...] More than anything else, Mr. Trump’s vow to use the Justice Department to wreak vengeance against his adversaries is a naked challenge to democratic values. Building on how he tried to get prosecutors to go after his enemies while in office, it would end the post-Watergate norm of investigative independence from White House political control.

Getting prosecutors to go after political enemies? Who would DO such a thing!?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!