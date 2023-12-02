Kamala Harris Says 'We Have to Revitalize the Palestinian Authority' (and What Does THIS Mean?)

After the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7th, President Biden expressed full support for the Israelis. Then the backpedaling began when it became clear to this White House they were losing a swing state voting bloc with the election less than a year away:

Muslim Americans in several swing states are scheduled to gather in Michigan on Saturday to start a campaign they're calling #AbandonBiden, a reflection of their outrage over President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Why it matters: Arab American and Muslim American anger could hurt Biden's re-election prospects in most of the 2024 swing states he won in 2020, as those groups have been heavily Democratic. Zoom in: Muslim American leaders from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania are expected to meet in Dearborn, Mich., to start the new campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who fired up Air Force Two and jetted about 7,000 miles to Dubai to participate in the meeting of climate change hypocrites to warn that the burning of fossil fuels is creating an existential crisis for humanity, is also attempting to regain support from the Left.

Harris spoke of the war in the Middle East, and it's too bad that word salad can't bring peace:

Kamala Harris word salad on hostages:



"I did speak with the Emir and the work and their commitment to this work is ongoing and our work is ongoing to support some ability to re-open the pause and to have a deal going forward where there will be a pause." pic.twitter.com/XDz1OKfK3n — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 2, 2023

Will that pause be unburdened by what has been?

Harris also criticized Israel for the way they're defending themselves:

Kamala Harris criticizes Israel:



"As Israel defends itself, it matters how ... We believe Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians" pic.twitter.com/Etvfp1LayO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2023

Also it sounds like Harris supports the U.S. sending more American dollars to another part of the country in addition to the aid that's already been provided. How could this possibly go sideways?

KAMALA HARRIS: "We have to revitalize the Palestinian Authority" pic.twitter.com/9s1ZPCcqQv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2023

Kamala Harris says "post-conflict Gaza" must include "no forceable displacement, no re-occupation, no siege or blockade, no reduction in territory," based on "Palestinian voices and aspirations" pic.twitter.com/hhGz66TQO0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2023

Harris' comments must have Hamas absolutely giddy with excitement.

Kamala Harris wants to “revitalize” terrorists.



This is a disastrous trip for the Biden admin and their standing in the world. https://t.co/r9buaRR3Ll — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 2, 2023

The Biden administration has been a disaster across the board.

This is the dumbest administration in history it’s not even close https://t.co/fsp4Ceo2sR — Ash_lynae🇺🇸✌🏼 (@ash_leyyy32) December 2, 2023

Unbelievable. They're all out of their Minds. https://t.co/lNYJenbdkP — Jules (@julievriahi) December 2, 2023

Who in the world writes her speeches — garnie (@garnie) December 2, 2023

Barack Obama?

