Kamala Harris Says 'We Have to Revitalize the Palestinian Authority' (and What Does THIS Mean?)

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on December 02, 2023
Twitter

After the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7th, President Biden expressed full support for the Israelis. Then the backpedaling began when it became clear to this White House they were losing a swing state voting bloc with the election less than a year away:

Muslim Americans in several swing states are scheduled to gather in Michigan on Saturday to start a campaign they're calling #AbandonBiden, a reflection of their outrage over President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. 

Why it matters: Arab American and Muslim American anger could hurt Biden's re-election prospects in most of the 2024 swing states he won in 2020, as those groups have been heavily Democratic. 

Zoom in: Muslim American leaders from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania are expected to meet in Dearborn, Mich., to start the new campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who fired up Air Force Two and jetted about 7,000 miles to Dubai to participate in the meeting of climate change hypocrites to warn that the burning of fossil fuels is creating an existential crisis for humanity, is also attempting to regain support from the Left. 

Harris spoke of the war in the Middle East, and it's too bad that word salad can't bring peace:

Will that pause be unburdened by what has been?

Harris also criticized Israel for the way they're defending themselves: 

Also it sounds like Harris supports the U.S. sending more American dollars to another part of the country in addition to the aid that's already been provided. How could this possibly go sideways?

Harris' comments must have Hamas absolutely giddy with excitement. 

The Biden administration has been a disaster across the board.

Barack Obama?

