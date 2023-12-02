It Took U.N. Women Nearly 2 Months to Say THIS About the Hamas Attacks in Israel?

The UN Women X account is speaking out about the Hamas attacks in Israel that took place nearly two months ago and the "both sides" approach is not unexpected.

Advertisement

We reiterate that all women, Israeli women, Palestinian women, as all others, are entitled to a life lived in safety and free from violence.



👉Read our full statement: https://t.co/gbvae3l8kl pic.twitter.com/b0LZutlJmI — UN Women (@UN_Women) December 2, 2023

Oh, and one more thing:

We unequivocally condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7 October.

We are alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks. — UN Women (@UN_Women) December 2, 2023

Better late than never, or too little too late? Maybe it took them several weeks to workshop that condemnation:

The massacre occurred on October 7th and you respond on the first of December. Were you on vacation? — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) December 2, 2023

Perhaps climate change prevented them from issuing a timely response And "gender-based atrocities"? Please.

The massacre occurred on October 7th and you respond on the first of December. Were you on vacation? — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) December 2, 2023

It’s December.



This took two months to write? https://t.co/6j1tOa3MWz — RBe (@RBPundit) December 2, 2023

And "gender-based atrocities"? Really? "gender-based atrocities" - you spelled "raped women" wrong.

Your need to push gender ideology over the interests of women is disturbing... — Alan Harvey - pretty fly (for a white guy) (@AlanHarvey67) December 2, 2023

This tweet, 2 months later, is far more about trying to salvage some credibility than actual acknowledgement of the victims and crimes.



This is a corrupt organization that is beyond reform. They can keep their meaningless tweet, cut their funding. https://t.co/y8ozVn4TbD — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 2, 2023

Bingo! The next Republican president needs to get the U.S. out of that expensive joke of an organization.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!