It Took U.N. Women Nearly 2 Months to Say THIS About the Hamas Attacks in Israel?

Doug P.  |  10:53 AM on December 02, 2023
meme

The UN Women X account is speaking out about the Hamas attacks in Israel that took place nearly two months ago and the "both sides" approach is not unexpected. 

Oh, and one more thing:

Better late than never, or too little too late? Maybe it took them several weeks to workshop that condemnation: 

Perhaps climate change prevented them from issuing a timely response And "gender-based atrocities"? Please.

Bingo! The next Republican president needs to get the U.S. out of that expensive joke of an organization. 

*** 

