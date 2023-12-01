Lib Celebs in Malibu Getting a Taste of Their Favorite President's Illegal Immigration Mess? (WATCH)

Did You Notice This About Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Picture?
Doug P.  |  12:57 PM on December 01, 2023

One of the biggest ironies of the year has been the mayors of Democrat "sanctuary cities" suddenly becoming alarmed when officials in the south started making them live up to that status by sending illegals to northern cities. 

Something similar might be about to happen in the liberal celebrity haven of Malibu, California.

Fox News' Bill Melugin shared a video today that looks like a straight-up invasion on a Malibu beach: 

Can somebody please show them the way to Rob Reiner and Barbra Streisand's houses? After all, they voted for this. 

If they start showing up on lib celebs' doorstep, THEN it'll be a problem.

The Malibu Left will still manage to blame Republicans for Biden's mess.

*** 

