Lib Celebs in Malibu Getting a Taste of Their Favorite President's Illegal Immigration Mess? (WATCH)

One of the biggest ironies of the year has been the mayors of Democrat "sanctuary cities" suddenly becoming alarmed when officials in the south started making them live up to that status by sending illegals to northern cities.

Something similar might be about to happen in the liberal celebrity haven of Malibu, California.

Fox News' Bill Melugin shared a video today that looks like a straight-up invasion on a Malibu beach:

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week. Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

Can somebody please show them the way to Rob Reiner and Barbra Streisand's houses? After all, they voted for this.

Will celebs suddenly want this to stop now because it’s literally in their front yards? I suspect they’ll like this as much as the Martha’s Vineyard people did. — Nikki will not comply 🇺🇸 (@goldenrose_79) December 1, 2023

Malibu is a “sanctuary city.” I wish I was joking https://t.co/WcZBJXf1d9 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 1, 2023

If they start showing up on lib celebs' doorstep, THEN it'll be a problem.

They’ve reached the beaches in Malibu. https://t.co/S1ugs8ygKz — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 1, 2023

Trust and believe this will never happen again. Rich Malibu Liberals only want this in YOUR backyard, little people. https://t.co/5g75Be8N5S — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 1, 2023

🤣 now they’re just showing up in Malibu. Hope those hollyweirdos enjoy their new dependents. https://t.co/9sDugZkify — LisaAgain7 (@LisaMcC42451573) December 1, 2023

Now that this crisis is hitting the west coasts home of the elite, maybe, just maybe it will come to an end. Not holding my breath. https://t.co/wsDgREPQCR — 🇺🇸DragonDavid🇺🇸 (@DragonDavid76) December 1, 2023

The Malibu Left will still manage to blame Republicans for Biden's mess.

***

