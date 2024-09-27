Terrorist Loving Professor Gets Mocked, Learns EXACTLY Why Israel Is Justified in Taking Out Hezbollah

Lots of Lefties are in mourning today, after learning Israel has obliterated -- yes, obliterated -- the senior leadership of Hezbollah down to the last man. Massive airstrikes in Beirut earlier today took out Hassan Nasrallah, head of the terrorist organization. Strikes also took out his second-in-command.

It's always revealing exactly what makes the Left mad.

October 7? Nah.

Hostages held for nearly a year? Nope.

9,000+ rockets fired indiscriminately into Israel? Uh uh.

But Israel taking out Hezbollah? They're all wailing and gnashing their teeth this evening.

Here's Heidi Matthews, a law professor at York University.

Nothing can justify this. — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) September 27, 2024

She must've lost a lot of friends today.

Sorry your terrorist friends died



Just kidding, we’re not sorry at all — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 27, 2024

Not in the least.

The world became a better place today.

Have the pagers stopped beeping, Heidi? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 27, 2024

The pager emoji -- LOL

10/7 justified it, and more. Cope and seethe harder. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) September 27, 2024

It sure did.

📟BEEP📟 — Ron DeSwanson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SwansonNation) September 27, 2024

Heh.

Page me your address. I'll send a box of Kleenex. — Strxwmxn 📟 (@strxwmxn) September 27, 2024

Well played.

Heidi just wants more terrorists & less Jews. Imagine being this craven. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 27, 2024

We can't. It's breathtaking.

You’re horrified by the elimination of the leader of the wealthiest and most brutal terror group which slaughtered 12 Israeli children just a few weeks ago. Not by the actions of this terror group… ok Heidi. — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 27, 2024

It's vile.

Meh, 70 years of relentless terrorism, violence, bombings and antisemitic extremism is plenty justification. https://t.co/HRyGf5dQsx — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 27, 2024

Yeah. This.

A terrorist leader was killed and leftwing white women are acting like their boxed whine delivery got delayed. https://t.co/H3GwGoY1Z5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 27, 2024

AWFLs are the worst.

11 months of incoming missiles and rockets not only justified the response, it fully earned it. https://t.co/Llmo2YhG3H — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) September 27, 2024

More than earned it.

The only people who take issue with terrorists dying are other terrorists.



That's it. That's the entire list. https://t.co/OorMYQVJOS — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 27, 2024

YUP.

Ouch.

These people are more upset about terrorists reaping what they’ve sown than the horrific events of October 7th. https://t.co/mXNvQb9HQ0 — ✝️Jimmy Pesnell✝️ (@jimmerjabberer) September 27, 2024

It's very telling.

There were also some people who had fun with this:

Me when I see pineapple on pizza. https://t.co/DrauDmL2bX — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) September 27, 2024

Pineapple on pizza is good.

When you see a Christmas section in September https://t.co/vpkoriVkhb — Lefty Rosenthal Minion (@GoonShyRyan) September 27, 2024

Thank you!

Me when someone plays The B-52s. https://t.co/DrauDmLA1v — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) September 27, 2024

We like 'Love Shack' though.

Me seeing the tax column on my payslip : https://t.co/KyeIUlzcI2 — Duvi (@Duvi0010) September 27, 2024

Taxation is theft.

Me seeing pumpkin spice hummus at the supermarket: https://t.co/MYDKsyxDdt — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 27, 2024

Yeah, nothing justifies that.