Terrorist Loving Professor Gets Mocked, Learns EXACTLY Why Israel Is Justified in Taking Out Hezbollah

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 27, 2024
Twitchy

Lots of Lefties are in mourning today, after learning Israel has obliterated -- yes, obliterated -- the senior leadership of Hezbollah down to the last man. Massive airstrikes in Beirut earlier today took out Hassan Nasrallah, head of the terrorist organization. Strikes also took out his second-in-command.

It's always revealing exactly what makes the Left mad. 

October 7? Nah.

Hostages held for nearly a year? Nope.

9,000+ rockets fired indiscriminately into Israel? Uh uh.

But Israel taking out Hezbollah? They're all wailing and gnashing their teeth this evening.

Here's Heidi Matthews, a law professor at York University.

She must've lost a lot of friends today.

Not in the least.

The world became a better place today.

The pager emoji -- LOL

It sure did.

Heh.

Well played.

We can't. It's breathtaking.

It's vile.

Yeah. This.

AWFLs are the worst.

More than earned it.

YUP.

Ouch.

It's very telling.

There were also some people who had fun with this:

Pineapple on pizza is good.

Thank you!

We like 'Love Shack' though.

Taxation is theft.

Yeah, nothing justifies that.

