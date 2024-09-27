And Then There Were NONE: IDF Told Israeli Media Hezbollah Leader Killed in Airstrike

An update to the story we brought you earlier.

It appears as if the Israeli Defense Forces have, in fact, eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike:

🚨 BREAKING: IDF informs Israeli media that Hassan Nasrallah is DEAD — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) September 27, 2024

This absolutely cripples the terrorist organization, as the entirety of its leadership has been killed by Israeli forces and many of its lower level operatives were killed or maimed in last week's pager explosions.

One Israeli official said the rationale behind the attack was that Nasrallah refused to decouple Hezbollah from Hamas in Gaza and stop the fighting on the northern border. Therefore, the decision was to "take him out of the decision-making picture" https://t.co/VXzio5MWTD — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 27, 2024

And now Israel has decoupled Nasrallah from living on this planet.

Two senior Israeli officials said that the first discussion on the possibility of assassinating Nasrallah took place on Wednesday before Netanyahu's trip to New York. The officials said it was decided to wait for an operational opportunity which arrived on Friday https://t.co/VXzio5MWTD — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 27, 2024

Reportedly, Netanyahu left New York early following the airstrikes.

Israel also got Nasrallah's successor:

Hezbollah terrorist Hashem Safieddine, the successor of Hassan Nasrallah, has been eliminated. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2024

There is nothing left of Hezbollah leadership.

While these remain reports, the likelihood Nasrallah was eliminated in this airstrike is greater than not.

So much so Lebanon is moving to protect the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in the event of riots.

BREAKING:



Lebanon is deploying military forces near the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, fearing violent riots if it is announced that the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is dead. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2024

Indicates they also think it's likely Nasrallah was killed.

"There is almost zero possibility that Hassan Nasrallah is alive, if he is alive, he will be killed in the coming days."



Israeli commander on Beirut bombing. pic.twitter.com/OMx3PKTK6p — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) September 27, 2024

That's a promise and not a threat.

I think they would say this regardless, but I am also seeing credible reports that Nasrallah’s daughter recently arrived at the site of the strike with a bunch of guards.



Only makes sense if he was in the bunker. https://t.co/NxgksG4nkN — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 27, 2024

The only way it makes sense.

Hassan Nasrallah’s daughter has arrived under heavy guard at the scene of the massive destruction of Hezbollah HQ in Beirut. We don’t know if her father is alive, but let’s just say she’s not there to pay her respects to the janitors. — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) September 27, 2024

Yep.

In a historic moment, sources confirm the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah and dozens of Hezbollah terrorists by Israel. This marks a turning point for the Middle East, opening the door to peace and normalization. The influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist radicals is… — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) September 27, 2024

With Hezbollah effectively gone, here is hoping that there is a lasting peace.