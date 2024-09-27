And Then There Were NONE: IDF Told Israeli Media Hezbollah Leader Killed in Airstrike

Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

An update to the story we brought you earlier.

It appears as if the Israeli Defense Forces have, in fact, eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike:

This absolutely cripples the terrorist organization, as the entirety of its leadership has been killed by Israeli forces and many of its lower level operatives were killed or maimed in last week's pager explosions.

And now Israel has decoupled Nasrallah from living on this planet.

Reportedly, Netanyahu left New York early following the airstrikes.

Israel also got Nasrallah's successor:

There is nothing left of Hezbollah leadership.

While these remain reports, the likelihood Nasrallah was eliminated in this airstrike is greater than not.

So much so Lebanon is moving to protect the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in the event of riots.

Indicates they also think it's likely Nasrallah was killed.

That's a promise and not a threat.

The only way it makes sense.

Yep.

With Hezbollah effectively gone, here is hoping that there is a lasting peace.

