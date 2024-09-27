EXCUSE US?! DOJ Reports They Were Notified of INTENTIONALLY Faulty Welds on Subs, Aircraft Carriers

This is very troubling.

We don't know what else to say about this:

DoJ Notified of Suspected Intentionally Faulty Welds on Subs, Aircraft Carriers at Newport News Shipbuilding - USNI Newshttps://t.co/IHmOLTRJKU — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) September 26, 2024

More from the USNI News:

Shipuilder Newport News Shipbuilding, Va., informed the Department of Justice of faulty welds that may have been made intentionally on non-critical components on in-service Navy submarines and aircraft carriers, USNI News has learned. HII reported to the Navy that welds on new construction and in-service submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers were made not following welding procedure, according to a Tuesday memo from Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition Nickolas Guertin to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti. Guertin told SECNAV and CNO the workers did not follow proper techniques to weld the suspect joints with an early indication that some of the welding errors were intentional. Based on the Newport News assessment of the welds, the shipyard notified the Department of Justice over the issue.

Wow.

Who made the faulty welds and why?

The article doesn't specify, but we deserve to know.

As a retired civilian nuclear pipe welder then nuclear piping and mechanical inspector for the DOD/ Navy/NRRO if this is proven true people need to be executed for treason. — James Evans (@Vickiesissy) September 27, 2024

We're not going to argue.

This is an incident that sends chills down every American spine. Betrayal within the ranks leading to potential loss of US lives+ mission failure is one unthinkable worst-case scenario. — Interlocuteur (@Interlocateur) September 26, 2024

It's absolutely horrifying.

Was it DEI OR Treason? Actually doesn't matter which I guess. — Counter Tyranny XII (@CounterTyrannyX) September 27, 2024

The headline and article indicate it was intentional.

"Intentionally" — did I read that right? — Smok'n Vader (@BulletOneOneTwo) September 27, 2024

You sure did.

This was intentional.

Might be worth considering if it would be worthwhile to go back to our old policies of checking to see if potential new hires for National Security related jobs hate America or not before hiring them on https://t.co/dQhhLp4xmS — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 27, 2024

Probably a wise move.

How many foreign sabotage teams are operating on U.S. soil https://t.co/ihGRiVUHJC — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) September 27, 2024

At least one, and that's too many.

Imagine trying to run a globe-spanning empire while employing your geopolitical enemies as laborers.



That’s the concept of multiculturalism. https://t.co/EtminfbhD0 — Dissident Soaps (@DissidentSoaps) September 27, 2024

But if we lose a sub and its crew, at least they died because of the noble cause of diversity. Or something.

Wow. Every weld on every sub and aircraft carrier now must be inspected.



Do you have any idea at all how many welds that is???



People better go to prison. https://t.co/RNLjGNCSs2 — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) September 27, 2024

For long, long sentences.

Before we go, we have to ask: where's Joe Biden? Where's Kamala Harris?