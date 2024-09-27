EXCUSE US?! DOJ Reports They Were Notified of INTENTIONALLY Faulty Welds on Subs, Aircraft Carriers

Friendly Reminder: Kamala Harris Wants Disaster Aid Given Based on 'Equity' (and It's...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 27, 2024
Sarah D.

This is very troubling.

We don't know what else to say about this:

Advertisement

More from the USNI News:

Shipuilder Newport News Shipbuilding, Va., informed the Department of Justice of faulty welds that may have been made intentionally on non-critical components on in-service Navy submarines and aircraft carriers, USNI News has learned.

HII reported to the Navy that welds on new construction and in-service submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers were made not following welding procedure, according to a Tuesday memo from Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition Nickolas Guertin to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti.

Guertin told SECNAV and CNO the workers did not follow proper techniques to weld the suspect joints with an early indication that some of the welding errors were intentional. Based on the Newport News assessment of the welds, the shipyard notified the Department of Justice over the issue.

Wow.

Who made the faulty welds and why? 

The article doesn't specify, but we deserve to know.

Advertisement

We're not going to argue.

It's absolutely horrifying.

The headline and article indicate it was intentional.

You sure did.

This was intentional.

Probably a wise move.

At least one, and that's too many.

Advertisement

But if we lose a sub and its crew, at least they died because of the noble cause of diversity. Or something.

For long, long sentences.

Before we go, we have to ask: where's Joe Biden? Where's Kamala Harris?

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE DOJ MILITARY NAVY

