Appeals Court Affirms Jussie Smollett Conviction As Kamala Harris' 2019 Tweet Ages Worse Than Ever

Doug P.  |  2:13 PM on December 01, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After Jussie Smollett claimed to have been attacked in Chicago by people he said were Trump supporters telling him "This is MAGA country," there might have been no more outspoken politician in support of the actor than Kamala Harris. We'll get to that in a second. 

First, an Illinois Appeals Court has affirmed the 2022 conviction of Smollett for the hate crime hoax and he's going to jail: 

From CBS News:

An Illinois Appeals Cout has upheld Jussie Smollett's disorderly conduct conviction. 

The three-judge panel affirmed the conviction by a 2-1 vote. Smollett's lawyers can appeal this decision to the Illinois Supreme Court, which will decide whether to hear the case. 

Unless the Supreme Court reverses the appeals court ruling, Smollett must complete the 150-day jail sentence handed down in 2022. He spent only six days behind bars before he was released while he appealed his conviction.  

Smollett's story was the least believable thing ever, but there were those on the Left who saw it as an opportunity to push their agenda of divisiveness. With the Appeals Court's decision, Kamala Harris' 2019 tweet somehow has aged even worse:

Maybe Harris is holding out hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the conviction to her tweet stops being incredibly embarrassing.

Harris was asked about this two years ago and... let's say it was awkward. Harris said the "facts are still unfolding":

The facts have now fully unfolded, VP Harris. You can delete that tweet any time now. 

*** 

