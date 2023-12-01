Appeals Court Affirms Jussie Smollett Conviction As Kamala Harris' 2019 Tweet Ages Worse Than Ever

After Jussie Smollett claimed to have been attacked in Chicago by people he said were Trump supporters telling him "This is MAGA country," there might have been no more outspoken politician in support of the actor than Kamala Harris. We'll get to that in a second.

First, an Illinois Appeals Court has affirmed the 2022 conviction of Smollett for the hate crime hoax and he's going to jail:

Jussie Smollett headed back to jail after conviction upheld by appeals court in hate crime hoax https://t.co/9c7LTBQv0N pic.twitter.com/K46I8b6btZ — New York Post (@nypost) December 1, 2023

#Breaking Illinois Appeals Court affirms conviction in Jussie Smollett hoax crime case.

150-day sentence plus $130,000 restitution order was handed down in 2022.

He spent 6 days behind bars before being released while he appealed.#Friday #JussieSmollett https://t.co/yR6PV1SrtE pic.twitter.com/m4eiPkquJL — Beverly A. Pekala (@PekalaLaw) December 1, 2023

From CBS News:

An Illinois Appeals Cout has upheld Jussie Smollett's disorderly conduct conviction. The three-judge panel affirmed the conviction by a 2-1 vote. Smollett's lawyers can appeal this decision to the Illinois Supreme Court, which will decide whether to hear the case. Unless the Supreme Court reverses the appeals court ruling, Smollett must complete the 150-day jail sentence handed down in 2022. He spent only six days behind bars before he was released while he appealed his conviction.

Smollett's story was the least believable thing ever, but there were those on the Left who saw it as an opportunity to push their agenda of divisiveness. With the Appeals Court's decision, Kamala Harris' 2019 tweet somehow has aged even worse:

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.



This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Maybe Harris is holding out hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the conviction to her tweet stops being incredibly embarrassing.

Somebody should check in on @KamalaHarris.



Her BF is going to jail.#JusticeforJussie pic.twitter.com/m14RMVi5z5 — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) December 1, 2023

Harris was asked about this two years ago and... let's say it was awkward. Harris said the "facts are still unfolding":

Hey @KamalaHarris, do you still stand by your Jussie Smollett tweet?



Do you still consider what happened "a modern day lynching?" pic.twitter.com/X8XJOOxBFO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2021

The facts have now fully unfolded, VP Harris. You can delete that tweet any time now.

